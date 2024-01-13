CM Vijayan to discuss Centre's 'neglect' of Kerala with Opposition

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited opposition UDF leaders V D Satheesan and P K Kunhalikutty to discuss the alleged neglect shown by the Centre towards the state on various issues.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Vijayan would hold talks with Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Satheesan and Deputy Leader of Opposition Kunhalikutty on January 15.

The discussion is prompted by the perceived neglect and wrong approach towards the state by the central government, which, according to the CMO statement, has exceeded all limits.

The Left government has already moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's "unconstitutional and illegal" measures that have placed the southern state in dire financial straits.

The state government has contended that despite repeated communications to the Centre to cease its "discriminatory" actions, it has intensified its "vindictive moves," making it difficult for Kerala to survive.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government's move also comes in the wake of the BJP's renewed bid to expand its base in Kerala ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

However, UDF leaders have not responded to the Chief Minister's invitation, which coincides with the Congress-led alliance's ongoing criticism of the Left dispensation for alleged atrocities during protests against the Vijayan-led government's perceived misrule. PTI

