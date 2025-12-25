Christmas carol clash in Kerala’s Alappuzha leaves several injured

Clashes have broken out between two groups of Christmas carol singers in the coastal district of Alappuzha, leaving several people injured, police said on Thursday (December 25).

The incident occurred in the Nooranad area at around 11.30 pm on Christmas Eve, during the carol rounds, when a disagreement between the groups escalated into a scuffle, they said.

Investigation underway

According to several media reports, women and children were among those injured. A police officer told the media that the injured persons had visited hospitals for treatment, and the details were expected to be provided later.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. An investigation is underway, police added.

