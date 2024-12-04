Centre’s refusal of funds for Wayanad is helping LDF kill two birds with a stone

On August 11, a video from Wayanad gained nationwide attention, showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoling a young survivor of the recent landslides. The clip featured Modi, engaged in a warm exchange with three-year-old Naisa, who lost nearly everything in the disaster. The interaction struck a chord with many, while the BJP IT cell and Modi supporters amplified its impact, particularly highlighting Naisa’s identity as a Muslim girl.

Four months later, Naisa has appeared in another video, shot at the heart of a political protest organised by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of CPI(M). The demonstration targeted the Union government’s alleged neglect of the Wayanad disaster, criticising its refusal to grant a special allocation from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) or to categorise the tragedy as a severe natural calamity.

From picture of hope to neglect

Naisa worked as a perfect symbol representing the Wayanad tragedy when she participated in the human chain organised by the DYFI against the double speak of the union government and Prime Minister Modi.

“Dear prime minister, you surely remember Naisa. When you visited Wayanad after the disaster, you warmly interacted with the three-year-old in front of the camera. Kerala now understands that you placed little value on that photo, which was cherished with love and affection by the world. To you, it was merely an opportunity for a photo shoot featuring this young face,” wrote DYFI president and MP AA Rahim on his social media handles.

“The Union government's treatment of Wayanad and Kerala reflects one of the harshest instances of neglect and injustice in history. Today, Naisa and her family have become part of the human chain protesting against the central government organised by the DYFI in Wayanad. We hope that this protest will lead to a change in your stance and that of the central government,” said his post.

LDF protest against ‘central neglect’ on Dec 5

As part of an ongoing series of protests, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is all set to hold a march and sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and at central government offices throughout the state on December 5. The demonstration is in response to the Centre's "refusal to provide crucial assistance to landslide-affected areas in Wayanad."

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan urged everyone to participate and ensure the success of the rally and sit-in. He also accused the BJP-led Centre of exhibiting discrimination against Kerala.

Youth Congress protest turns violent

The Congress also organised a protest on the same issue, accusing both the Union and state governments of negligence. A march by Youth Congress workers to the Wayanad Collectorate on Saturday (November 30), aimed at drawing attention to the lack of rehabilitation for survivors of the July 30 landslides, turned violent. Additionally, the United Democratic Front (UDF) called for a separate hartal in the district on the same day that the LDF observed a strike, which drew the ire of the Kerala High Court.

LDF kills two birds with one stone

When seen in contrast to the Congress’ agitation, the LDF’s call for protest seems to be a much more organised effort, aimed at regrouping and strengthening the CPI(M), especially during its triennial organisational conference, which has revealed signs of factionalism and internal discontent. Some local leaders have left the party, with a couple of them joining the BJP, prompting the CPI(M) to consider taking real political action on the streets in response to the complacency associated with eight years of governance in the state.

The party has been attempting to capitalise on the neglect shown by the Union government to reenergise its cadres and train its gun on the BJP at the same time. This was devised in answer to the Congress-led Opposition’s strategy to accuse the CPI(M) of allegedly having a soft approach towards the BJP of late. This was evident in the recent by polls to Wayanad, Chelakkara and Palakkad. Despite retaining the sitting seat Chelakkara, there was a significant erosion in the vote base of the CPI(M) in the state. In this context the party is sharpening its attack against the BJP, and the December 5 protest is proving to be a perfect opportunity for them.

Why CPI(M) is pressing for ‘Level 3 disaster’ status

“As far as relief efforts for the Wayanad disaster are concerned, the BJP today is functioning as the fifth column, betraying the state. The Congress on the other hand, is attempting to hold both the central and state governments equally accountable. However, the Sangh Parivar remains silent on the central government's stance,” said Dr TM Thomas Issac, CPI(M) central committee member and former finance minister.

“Despite the Wayanad disaster being one of the most severe landslides in India’s history, the Centre is unwilling to classify it as a Level 3 (severe) disaster. Such a declaration would have paved the way for additional central aid, allowed for fulfilment of demands like waiving debts of victims, and ensured more comprehensive relief. The Centre’s reluctance to make this declaration appears aimed at closing this possibility. Supporting such a stance unreservedly, what else can the BJP be called if not fifth columnists?” he adds.

The BJP, however, blames alleged lapses by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for the delay in rehabilitation efforts at Wayanad. Party's state president, K Surendran, alleged that both the ruling and Opposition blocs in the state are exploiting the situation in Wayanad by falsely accusing the Union government of neglect.

SDRF aid not enough to rebuild Wayanad

Meanwhile, sources in Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KDMA) have pointed out that State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is subject to strict limitations, which restrict relief efforts. For instance, the maximum allocation for a fully destroyed house is Rs 1.3 lakh, while partially damaged homes receive only Rs 6,500. Repair costs for state highways and panchayat roads are also capped, underscoring the inadequacy of SDRF allocations for disaster recovery.

Many residents with partially damaged homes struggle with minimal support, despite the government providing Rs 6,000 monthly for temporary accommodation. A recent assessment revealed that the actual losses in Meppadi amount to Rs 227 crore, highlighting why SDRF funds are quickly exhausted. The state must supplement these funds by three times the amount to meet recovery needs.

No recovery possible without central aid

Given that the minimum government assistance for building a house is Rs 4 lakh, SDRF limits fall short, making contributions to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund essential. In Chooralmala, experts have deemed many surviving buildings unsafe, necessitating the resettlement of residents and the development of new infrastructure. Therefore, Kerala is seeking a special package from the Centre to support comprehensive recovery efforts.

“The Union government is showing a negative attitude towards disaster-affected individuals even after the intervention of the Kerala High Court. This issue is not just a concern for the LDF; it affects all of Kerala and each one of us, including those who voted for the BJP. Shouldn't we come together to address this? How can this become a matter for a political party? Isn’t this a situation where the public should stand united?” asks Hreesh Vasudevan, an environment activist and a High court Lawyer based in Kochi.





