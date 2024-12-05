Centre's neglect of Wayanad: LDF warns of statewide protests

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 5 (PTI) The ruling LDF constituents will mobilise the people of Kerala and launch massive protests if the central government continues to neglect the state's demands for the survivors of the Wayanad landslide, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said on Thursday.

Inaugurating a massive sit-in protest in front of the Raj Bhavan, Govindan sharply criticised the union government's partisan approach towards Kerala, saying the state is not asking for charity but demanding its constitutional rights.

"Even our opposition parties have come together to raise their voices for Kerala. Except for the BJP ministers from Kerala and PT Usha, the BJP's Rajya Sabha member, all other MPs have met the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to demand the rightful assistance for Wayanad," Govindan said.

He noted that the state government had carried out historic rescue and relief efforts in Wayanad, with the entire population of Kerala coming together to support the victims of the disaster.

The CPI(M) leader also highlighted that the rehabilitation plan for approximately 2,000 survivors would be unprecedented in the country and serve as a role model for disaster rehabilitation efforts.

"We are not simply planning to provide a single house to the survivors and leave them to fend for themselves. What we are going to build for them is a township that will address all their basic needs, including livelihood opportunities, education, healthcare, and even recreational facilities," he said.

"We need to build 2,000 houses, each 1,000 square feet in size, with a foundation strong enough to support the construction of an additional upper floor if desired," Govindan said.

He added that the Kerala government had requested special assistance of over Rs 2,200 crore for the rehabilitation effort and had submitted a detailed plan. However, the Centre continues its non-cooperation, stating that the funds cannot be provided.

"If the Centre maintains its current stance, we will mobilise the entire population of Kerala, and large-scale protests will follow. I urge every political party to come together for the welfare of the people of Kerala," Govindan said.

Hundreds of LDF workers earlier marched to the Raj Bhavan and participated in a sit-in protest, voicing Kerala's demands and criticising the central government's stance.

Senior party leaders, MLAs, MPs, and former MPs joined the protest.

The LDF also staged marches and sit-in protests outside central government offices across the state on Thursday to protest the Centre’s "refusal to provide vital aid to landslide-hit areas in Wayanad." The landslides that struck Wayanad in July claimed over 200 lives, left several people missing, injured hundreds, and destroyed thousands of properties. PTI

