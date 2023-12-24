Case against Congress leaders in Kerala over violence in state capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Saturday registered a case against state Congress chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan and the senior leaders of the unit in connection with the violence here during the party's march to the DGP office.

State capital Thiruvananthapuram witnessed incidents of violence earlier in the day during protests organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in which a battery of senior Congress leaders in Kerala, including senior MPs and MLAs, suffered from suffocation and some were even hospitalised after police fired tear gas shells.

A senior police official of the district told PTI that the case was registered under various provisions of the IPC, including that of rioting, obstructing roads and preventing public servants from performing their duties, against all the leaders and the party workers who took part in the protest.

Apart from Sudhakaran and Satheesan, the Museum police registered the case against MPs Shashi Tharoor, Kodikkunnil Suresh, Adoor Prakash, K Muraleedharan and Jebi Mather, MLA Ramesh Chennithala and others.

"The meeting was almost over. At that time, the protesters started aggressively shaking the barricades after which we started spraying water... It seems like they got irritated due to the water spraying and started throwing stones. Then, we had to release the gas," the official said.

Around 300-400 people were there as part of the protest, the official said, adding there were no reports of injuries.

A few journalists suffered injuries during the stone-pelting but none of them have officially complained to the police.

The march was organised by the KPCC alleging police atrocities against its workers during their agitation over the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' outreach programme of the Left government.

One of the tear gas shells blasted behind the stage from where the senior leaders were addressing the crowd resulted in discomfort to many, including Sudhakaran and Chennithala. Sudhakaran was later hospitalised.

While the Congress and UDF leaders alleged that it was a "premeditated attack" targeting their life, the ruling CPI(M) and LDF justified the police action, saying it was the opposition party activists who tried to create issues. PTI

