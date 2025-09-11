Brain-eating amoeba infection claims 6 lives in Kerala within a month

The death of a patient at Kozhikode Medical College, Kerala, has taken the total number of fatalities from amoebic meningoencephalitis infection to six within a month. A rare and often fatal brain infection has triggered concern among health officials.

According to reports, Shaji (47), a native of Mallapuram district, was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College on August 9. Health officials said his condition deteriorated and he died early on Thursday (September 11) morning. His mortal remains are expected to be released after the completion of the required procedures.

10 patients are undergoing treatment

Authorities are yet to confirm how he contracted the infection, which is primarily caused by amoebae present in contaminated water.

At present, 10 patients are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College for the infection. On Monday, a 54-year-old woman from Vandoor in Malappuram district also died from infection.

Health authorities have launched a cleaning drive, including chlorination of wells and ponds in North Kerala, following frequent cases of "brain fever" reported since July, they added.

