Ayodhya Ram temple invite row gives the Left an edge in Kerala

The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of his ruling coalition, has cast a long shadow on the various political players in Kerala, with the CPI(M) taking pride in rejecting the invite to the event.

The temple inauguration on January 22 has turned out to be the "biggest political spectacle" in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. With many political parties accepting the invitation, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is the only party to have turned it down at this point in time.

In the process, the initial political advantage in Kerala has seemingly gone to the Marxists since they wasted no time in refusing to participate in the ceremony.

“The CPI(M) policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguarding the right of every individual to pursue their belief. It believes that religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony. It is most unfortunate that the BJP and RSS have converted a religious ceremony into a state-sponsored event directly involving the prime minister, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and other government functionaries,” a party communique said.

“A fundamental principle of governance in India, as reiterated by the Supreme Court, is that the State in India, under the constitution, should have no religious affiliation. This is being violated by the ruling regime in the organisation of the event,” it said.

Marxists vs Congress

The Communist Party of India (CPI), another Left party and a coalition partner of the CPI(M), also might skip the event, citing the same reason. The CPI(M) leadership in Kerala has dared the Congress to take a stand on the issue but the latter seems to be in "utter confusion".

On the other hand, the BJP’s taunt directed at the CPI(M), with Meenakshi Lekhi stating that only those sacredly invited by Lord Ram should attend the ceremony appears to have had minimal impact in Kerala.

“It is a matter to be discussed at the national level and the party high command will be taking the decision,” said VD Satheesan of the Congress, Leader of the Opposition. “I have no information on the CPI(M) turning down the invitation but I have heard that they were also invited,” he added, when asked further. It was evident Satheesan was evading the questions asked by journalists.

The Congress high command has maintained a cautious stance thus far.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal acknowledged the invitation and told the media: “You will be informed about the party’s position... You will know on January 22. They have extended the invitation to us which we appreciate but let’s wait and see.” However, Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who took a jibe at the BJP for not inviting him personally, was very forthcoming on his party’s stance.

“What objection can be there? Sonia Gandhi is very positive on this matter. Either she will go or a delegation from the party will go,” is what he had to say.

Kerala situation

In Kerala, where the minority votes matters and given the fact that it was the swing in these votes that did the trick for the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, giving it a landslide victory over the Left parties, the grand old party has been pushed to a spot.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) leaders have started asking questions to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) about the soft stance taken by the Congress on Hindutva-related issues.

“It is now imperative for the IUML to clearly articulate its position on the Ayodhya temple matter. The concern is that the Congress appears to be aligning itself with the RSS agenda, with the IUML seemingly acting as their orderlies in this situation,” accused the Indian National League, a LDF constituent that broke away from the IUML after the Babri Masjid demolition.

The IUML leadership has yet to openly respond, but a sense of discontent is inside the party.

“This is a delicate situation for the Congress and the UDF, and we fully comprehend it. The LDF can more easily adopt such a stance, as they have the advantage of maintaining a secular image and can denounce Muslim organizations when necessary, portraying them as another facet of the same coin as the Sangh Parivar. We, as a party that respects the religious sentiments of every community, must carefully consider before making such declarations. We acknowledge the complexity of the situation and hope that the Congress and our party leadership will make a prudent decision,” said an IUML leader.

Political churning

Samasta Kerala Jam Iyathul Ulema, a prominent organisation of Sunni Muslims in Kerala that often plays a crucial role in supporting the IUML and the UDF, is evidently displeased with the Congress stand on the Ayodhya temple issue.

An editorial in its publication ‘Suprabhataham’ has cautioned the Congress, warning that the BJP could come to power in 2024 if they do not revise their stance on the temple matter. The editorial commended the CPI(M) for declining the invitation to the consecration ceremony, while criticising the Congress for choosing to attend, possibly to retain Hindu votes in northern India.

“Sitaram Yechury could sense that the event on January 22 is a litmus test for the establishment of Hindu Rashtra, and that is why he demonstrated the integrity to decline the invitation the moment he received it. This is the expectation of secular individuals in the country, from leaders like Sonia Gandhi and others,” read the editorial.

Samasta’s subtle inclination towards the LDF of late, on various issues, including anti-CAA protests, the Uniform Civil Code and the Israel-Hamas war has raised concerns within the UDF in Kerala. Several leaders in the opposition front are apprehensive about losing the advantage they have painstakingly built by relying on the anti-incumbency factor against the Pinarayi Vijayan government. There is a fear that potential minority consolidation in favour of the leftists could undermine the gains made by the Congress-led United Democratic Front.