    Police personnel at the site as smoke and flames billow after fishing boats caught fire, at Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam, Kerala. Photo: PTI

    10 fishing boats gutted in massive fire near Kollam’s Ashtamudi Lake

    Around 10 fishing boats anchored in Ashtamudi Lake were gutted in a midnight fire, with a suspected cylinder blast; no casualties reported as probe begins

    Agencies
    7 Dec 2025 11:30 AM IST

    Kollam (Kerala), Dec 7 (PTI) Around 10 fishing boats, anchored in Ashtamudi Lake here, were gutted as a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

    The incident happened in the Kureepuzha area under the Anchalumood police station limit.

    According to police, the blaze was first spotted past midnight, and the boats anchored in a row caught fire.

    Local people and fire force personnel pressed into action to check the further spread.

    "As per the preliminary assessment, around 10 boats were destroyed completely. The exact cause is yet to be identified, but a gas cylinder blast is suspected," a police officer said.

    No casualty has been reported so far, police added. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
