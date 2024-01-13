Arabic language, Islamic studies draw Sangh Parivar ire in Kerala

Higher education in Kerala has become a new battleground for ideological clashes between the CPI(M)-led state government and the Sangh Parivar. After the controversy involving Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the nomination of ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) activists into the university senates of the Kerala and Calicut universities, the Sangh Parivar is furthering its ideological intervention in university education in Kerala, this time specifically targeting Arabic language and Islamic history departments.

The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK), a think-tank associated with the Sangh Parivar, has adopted a resolution criticising the 'politicisation' of higher education in the state. The resolution demands the cessation of 'preferential treatment' to Arabic language and Islamic studies in Kerala.

Seeking Centre’s intervention

The Sangh Parivar contends that the preferential treatment not only undermines Indian cultural studies but also contributes to academic disparities. The resolution highlights the politicisation of higher education in Kerala as a pressing matter, seeking intervention from the Union government.

“Political interference in educational policymaking is driving students away from fundamental values. This is widespread in all areas of higher education in the state. Undue importance is given to Arabic language and Islamic studies at the expense of indigenous cultural studies. This bias is clearly evident in the respective syllabi,” says the resolution.

“The LDF government is crossing all the lines by predominantly appointing communist fellow travellers in academic institutions. This trend is visibly widespread,” alleges KC Sudheer Babu, general secretary of the BVK. “There are concerns that Islamic studies and Arabic language are receiving preferential treatment, supported by the initiation of numerous courses in these disciplines, notably at the University of Calicut. On the other hand, the Sanskrit University, ostensibly established to promote Sanskrit, is engaging in activities that contradict our cultural ethos. The events taking place there do not help in nurturing Sanskrit,” Babu told The Federal.

Pushing a larger narrative

However, the leftists allege it is rather the Sangh Parivar which is pushing a larger narrative by sneaking RSS activists into university bodies.

“It's absurd that those trying not only to politicise but also to communalise the academic environment are now criticising secular initiatives. Sneaking RSS activists into university bodies, as done by the governor of Kerala, is a clear example of politicisation. This resolution is part of the larger narrative pushed by the Sangh Parivar against left-wing politics, but it won't gain support here,” PM Arsho, state secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI) told The Federal.

Not a theological discipline

Islamic history, as an academic discipline, was introduced in Kerala as part of the university syllabus. It was first introduced in Aligarh Muslim University where eminent scholars like Thomas Arnold headed the department. Initially, it was called Islamic studies, which was later changed to Islamic history. Anybody with an exposure to the state’s educational system can see the Islamic history taught in state universities is secular both in content and in presentation. However, there is a huge misconception that Arabic language study or Islamic history means religious courses promoting Islam in this part of the world. Interestingly, around 50 percent of the teachers who teach the subject in various universities across the state are non-Muslims. Seven out of eleven teachers are non-Muslims in the University of Kerala’s Islamic history department, which also includes a Christian priest.

Dr. Ashraf Kadakkal, head of the Department of Islamic History at the University of Kerala, emphasises that the study of Islamic history is distinct from religious or theological studies. “The Quran or Hadith is not a central focus; rather, they are referenced in a historiography paper as historical sources. This part is covered as a single module out of a total of 114 modules distributed across 19 papers. Additionally, the availability of this course is limited, with only a few colleges offering it,” says Professor Kadakkal.

Resolution an election stunt

“Foreign universities provide detailed education and research in Far Eastern, Near Eastern, and Middle Eastern studies. Similarly, Kerala University has adapted its curriculum, renaming the department to Islamic and West Asian Studies. The syllabus reflects a focus on Middle Eastern politics, acknowledging its significant impact on global geopolitics. The resolution by the BVK is nothing but a political move, an election stunt, just before the general elections,” concludes Kadakkal.

“India is one of those rare countries that do not have a national language and this indicates the plurality of the nation. The knowledge discourse in academics also should acknowledge this,” opines PN Gopikrishnan, the Malayalam poet who authored the critically acclaimed book, The Story of Hindutva Politics.

The arguments presented by the BVK are entirely fascist in nature, and this is not an isolated one, Gopikrishnan goes on to add. The Sangh Parivar has maintained an ideological stance on language since the era of VD Savarkar and other Hindu nationalist leaders. Savarkar advocated for the 'purification' of the Marathi language by eliminating Urdu words, which is just like the violent act of demolishing the Babri Masjid, perceived as an effort to suppress the minority. Such actions could lead to a form of language genocide, warns Gopikrishnan.

Kerala’s 15th district

“Kerala views the West Asian region as its 15th district, where around 3 million Malayalees are employed. We engage in cultural interaction with this community. It is crucial to recognise the significance of learning the language, especially in an era where education is becoming increasingly intertwined with industry and commerce,” says Dr. Ashraf Valoor, a journalist-turned¬-academic specialising in international relations. “I believe that students should focus on acquiring functional Arabic, as it can greatly enhance their skills in the potential professional market,” adds Ashraf.

There are only a few colleges across universities in Kerala offering Islamic history as a discipline for undergraduate and post-graduate studies. Twenty-nine government or aided colleges offer graduate or post-graduate courses in the Arabic language. The curriculum typically covers the history of West Asia, the lives and contributions of Islamic Renaissance leaders, historians, and philosophers, linking it with ancient, medieval and contemporary histories. Besides, it includes an examination of the role played by individuals and organisations in the Indian national movement.

According to scholars, the secular nature of these subjects is evident in the diverse cultural backgrounds of those who teach them, extending beyond the Muslim community. “If these subjects were truly religious or theological in nature, as some attempt to portray, they wouldn't have endured the test of time,” avers Kadakkal.