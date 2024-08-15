Anxiety, insomnia: Trauma of journalists who covered Wayanad tragedy
Few media organisations have systems in place to help reporters mentally recover after covering intense disaster and deaths
Surjith Ayyappath, the Wayanad correspondent for the prominent Malayalam news channel 24 News, had been covering the Mundakkai and Chooralmala area a couple of days before the landslide. He aired live reports from Chooralmala town just hours before the tragedy.
His close to midnight report highlighted the imminent threat of landslides and mentioned that some might have already occurred uphill in the forest, based on information from locals.
When The Federal met Surjith in Chooralmala, he had been tirelessly providing live reports for more than a week, day and night, detailing the trauma and devastation around him for the channel’s continuous live news coverage.
Surjith’s traumatic experience
Since Surjith had been there from the very beginning, he had a lot to share with fellow reporters. He was in Chooralmala town when the third landslide occurred, around 3.30 am.
“I had a bad feeling that something was going to happen after reporting on the imminent landslides, based on the villagers’ knowledge and the river’s flow the previous day. We arrived in Chooralmala early in the morning after hearing about the Mundakkai landslides. That is when the third landslide occurred,” he recalled.
Journalists helping rescuers
Journalists like Surjith were not just chronicling events; they were encountering the raw emotions of survivors and the stark realitiesof agonizing human loss. He knew many locals as news sources and maintained a good rapport with most of them. While he was running behind every rescue effort, he was getting frantic texts from a young woman who had lost her husband. Later in the day, his body was found.
“Sharing the tragedies of those who were known closely to me was really heart breaking. During the initial phase, the situation was so dire that we even had to assist the rescuers in searching for bodies. I was reporting live on camera when a body was found. The stench was overwhelming, and a fire and rescue officer handed me some sanitizer to smell,” he said. “These are memories I will carry with me to my grave.”
Doctors suggest therapy
After nearly two weeks of non-stop coverage, Surjith has taken four days off and returned to his hometown of Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district.
“Some of my doctor friends have suggested that I seek help, like therapy, but for now, I will spend some time with family and friends before returning to Wayanad,” said Surjith.
Shida Jagath, the Senior Special Correspondent of Media One TV, has covered numerous disasters in her career but this one shattered her. Even after returning from Wayanad, insomnia and anxiety haunt her.
Reporter breaks down
“Reporting on the mass burial where more than 200 graves were dug for bodies and body parts was the hardest thing I have ever done in my career. I couldn’t stop crying while going live on air. I wasn’t the only one; many reporters struggled to keep it together. I then began narrating the events in detail to anyone who would listen, which turned out to be a good coping mechanism for me,” Shida told The Federal.
As they navigate the aftermath of these tragedies, reporters are thrust into emotionally charged situations, documenting human suffering and loss. Experts point out that this exposure can lead to significant psychological distress, including symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression.
Tragedy’s emotional impact
“It is not uncommon for first responders and journalists who cover disasters to experience the emotional impact of human tragedy firsthand. They are exposed to the severe suffering of others, which is one major factor. The inherent risks to their own lives also contribute to their stress,” opines Dr. Midhun Sidharthan from the department of psychiatry at the Government Medical College, Calicut.
“Mental health issues can arise from witnessing others’ trauma, leading to ethical dilemmas for both journalists and rescuers. What might seem professionally correct may conflict with their conscience, resulting in feelings of guilt. They may exhibit symptoms similar to PTSD or ASD such as insomnia, anxiety and a heightened state of vigilance, where they remain constantly alert. Disaster scenes may repeatedly flash in their minds,” said Dr. Midhun.
Advocating trauma literacy
According to the experts, to counteract these effects, preparedness is crucial. Trauma literacy is essential, as understanding how trauma affects individuals is key.
“There should be clear guidelines on how to respond in such situations. Trauma-informed literacy and journalism are needed, as other frontline workers receive this training as part of their education, while journalists often do not. Providing this training is vital. Working as a team is another important factor,” said Sidharthan.
After reporting, seeking help, such as therapy, should be normalized. Journalists play a critical role in disaster communication, so preparedness is the only way forward. Institutions should offer this kind of support as not everyone may realize when they need to seek help,” he added.
Media groups need to act
Nearly 800 journalists, primarily television reporters and video journalists, were stationed in Wayanad for at least a week starting on July 29. With TV channels offering continuous 24/7 visual coverage, many had to forgo sleep, not just for a day or two but for weeks. Most will return to their regular workstations after a two or three-day break, using accumulated days off, and resume their demanding reporting schedules.
Unfortunately, few media organizations have systems in place to help their reporters mentally recover after covering intense disaster events like the Wayanad tragedy.
As the media industry continues to evolve, there is a pressing need for greater awareness and support for journalists’ mental health. Journalists and their organizations advocate for better mental health resources and training for reporters, emphasizing that acknowledging the emotional impact of their work is essential for their well-being.
Help those who cover stories
“News outlets must proactively support journalists covering natural disasters by understanding trauma’s impact, recognizing warning signs like irritability and isolation, and providing tools to cope. This includes maintaining social connections, scheduling recovery time, offering peer support networks, and ensuring access to counselling. Building resilience through self-care and problem-solving strategies is also essential,” said Kunal Majumdar, Knight-Wallace Fellow of Journalism at the University of Michigan in the US.The Wayanad landslides not only demand immediate attention for the affected communities but also call for a re-evaluation of how the institutions support those who bring these stories to light.