Anxiety, insomnia: Trauma of journalists who covered Wayanad tragedy

Surjith’s traumatic experience Since Surjith had been there from the very beginning, he had a lot to share with fellow reporters. He was in Chooralmala town when the third landslide occurred, around 3.30 am. “I had a bad feeling that something was going to happen after reporting on the imminent landslides, based on the villagers’ knowledge and the river’s flow the previous day. We arrived in Chooralmala early in the morning after hearing about the Mundakkai landslides. That is when the third landslide occurred,” he recalled. Journalists helping rescuers Journalists like Surjith were not just chronicling events; they were encountering the raw emotions of survivors and the stark realitiesof agonizing human loss. He knew many locals as news sources and maintained a good rapport with most of them. While he was running behind every rescue effort, he was getting frantic texts from a young woman who had lost her husband. Later in the day, his body was found. “Sharing the tragedies of those who were known closely to me was really heart breaking. During the initial phase, the situation was so dire that we even had to assist the rescuers in searching for bodies. I was reporting live on camera when a body was found. The stench was overwhelming, and a fire and rescue officer handed me some sanitizer to smell,” he said. “These are memories I will carry with me to my grave.” Doctors suggest therapy After nearly two weeks of non-stop coverage, Surjith has taken four days off and returned to his hometown of Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. “Some of my doctor friends have suggested that I seek help, like therapy, but for now, I will spend some time with family and friends before returning to Wayanad,” said Surjith. Shida Jagath, the Senior Special Correspondent of Media One TV, has covered numerous disasters in her career but this one shattered her. Even after returning from Wayanad, insomnia and anxiety haunt her. Reporter breaks down “Reporting on the mass burial where more than 200 graves were dug for bodies and body parts was the hardest thing I have ever done in my career. I couldn’t stop crying while going live on air. I wasn’t the only one; many reporters struggled to keep it together. I then began narrating the events in detail to anyone who would listen, which turned out to be a good coping mechanism for me,” Shida told The Federal.