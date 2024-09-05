Hema panel report: All-woman Bench of Kerala HC to hear all cases

An all-woman Special Bench of the Kerala High Court will henceforth hear all cases relating to the Justice K Hema Committee report, which has blown the lid off the systemic sexual abuse faced by women working in the Malayalam film industry.

The announcement has been made by a Bench of Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S Manu. The Bench told the counsel for film producer Sajimon Parayil that the Special Bench would be constituted for considering all such cases.

Parayil filed an appeal challenging a single Bench order upholding the State Information Commission’s directive to make the Hema Committee report public. The Bench was hearing this plea when it made the announcement.

After the report was published, a PIL was filed in high court seeking criminal proceedings against the offenders who allegedly committed sexual crimes against women in the Malayalam film industry based on the Hema Committee report.

The court had then directed the state government to make available the entire report, including the redacted sections, before it in a sealed cover.