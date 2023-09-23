AK Antony's wife: My son is in BJP and I don’t hate the party due to Mother Mary

Congress veteran AK Antony’s wife has triggered a major row in Kerala by saying that her son joined the BJP after Mother Mary assured “a bright future” for him and that she herself has stopped hating the BJP.

Elizabeth Antony spoke at a prayer meeting at the 'Kreupasanam Marian Center', a shrine of Mother Mary in Alappuzha which devotees say is known for miracles.

“Thanks to Mother Mary, I have no hatred towards the BJP now," she said, speaking in Malayalam.

She said their son Anil Antony joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because the saffron party offered him a bright future.

“As the Congress has adopted a resolution against dynasty politics, he or his brother was unlikely to have a future in the party. He is already 39 and wanted a better political fortune, and that is when he got the call from the PMO,” she said.

“When he told me about his ambition to join the BJP, initially I could not digest it. But once I came and prayed before the 'Kreupasanam Mother Mary', I became convinced,” said Elizabeth.

Mother Mary

“'I got the message from the Mother Mary through Fr. Joseph (of the Marian centre) that my son is going to have a bright future with the BJP. At that very moment Mother Mary changed my heart completely.

“Now my hate and apathy towards the BJP have completely gone,” she said.

Elizabeth admitted that her husband, a former chief minister of Kerala and a former union minister, was shocked when he heard their son's decision.

“But he overcame the situation with calm and composure. I was worried that it could create an explosive situation at home. But Mother Mary took care of everything,” she said.

Elizabeth also said the relationship between the father and son “is fine now”.

“We talk only about family matters at home these days. My husband does not want to talk politics. We have not singled out Anil at home and he is very happy now,” she said.

“I am thankful to Mother Mary that my son has entered politics through BJP.”

She claimed that her husband regained his health due to her “online covenant prayers” with the Kreupasanam mother and he could attend the CWC meeting at Hyderabad.

The video has triggered a heated debate on the social media and has pushed the Congress leadership cyber activists on the defensive.

The Left cyber handles are using the video to say that the Congress beeline towards the BJP camp has the blessings of its top leadership.