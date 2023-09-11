Air Asia flight returns to Kochi after take-off due to suspected hydraulic failure

An Air Asia flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport, airport sources said on Monday.



Sources said, the Kochi-Bengaluru flight, which left for Bengaluru late Sunday night, suffered a technical problem soon after take-off at 11.15 PM. A full emergency was declared at the airport after the flight returned to Kochi due to a suspected hydraulic failure. It landed at the airport safely at midnight. No casualties or injuries were reported, sources said.

The emergency was withdrawn immediately after the safe landing of the aircraft, they added.

(With inputs from agencies)