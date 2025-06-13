Kerala official suspended for mocking nurse who died in Ahmedabad crash

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 13 (PTI) A government employee in Kerala has been suspended for making an offensive comment on Facebook about a Keralite nurse who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

A Pavithran, a junior superintendent at the Vellarikundu taluk office in Kasaragod district, was suspended on Friday after he mocked Ranjitha, a nurse from Pathanamthitta, who was among the victims of the crash.

In a Facebook post, State Revenue Minister K Rajan described Pavithran's remarks as "disgraceful", and said the suspension order was issued immediately after the post came to his attention.

Ranjitha, a mother of two, was working as a nurse in the UK. She had travelled to Kerala for a four-day visit to complete formalities related to her government job, with plans to rejoin the service after a stint abroad. She died when she boarded the ill-fated flight on her return.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George visited Ranjitha's residence in Pullad in Pathanamthitta district and consoled her two sobbing children and grief-stricken family members.

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), carrying 242 people-- including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-- crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Only one person survived the crash. A total of 241 people, including 168 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, lost their lives. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)