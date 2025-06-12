Ahmedabad crash: Kerala nurse returning to London after home visit among fliers

The plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12) had 242 passengers on board, one of whom was a Kerala native.

Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, from Pullad, Pathanamthitta, was a nurse in London. Renjitha was returning to London after visiting her hometown. She had left for Ahmedabad from Pathanamthitta on Wednesday evening.

Renjitha leaves behind her two children, aged 14 and 12, and her mother.

Planned to return to Kerala

Priya, a close relative of Ranjitha’s, was inconsolable. “Before travelling to Ahmedabad yesterday, she called up to say bye,” she told The Federal.

“I am at a loss for words. Renjitha’s two children stay with her mother and study in Kerala. She had been living in London only for the past six months. Earlier, she was in Muscat. Only recently did she build a house and she was planning to return to Kerala after 6 months or so. I am still in disbelief,'' said Priya, in tears.

The crash

The Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which departed from Ahmedabad for London, crashed in a residential area of Meghani Nagar near Ahmedabad airport around 1.45 pm on Thursday.

The DGCA has confirmed that there were 242 people on board, including 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew members, and two pilots. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar were controlling the aircraft.