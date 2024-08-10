After Wayanad visit, Modi promises Kerala ‘all possible help from Centre’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Kerala of all possible help from the Centre in the relief and rehabilitation efforts of people in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district. Modi said everyone’s prayers were with the survivors of the landslides, which he said had “shattered” the dreams of several families. The Centre will stand together with the Kerala government in helping those who lost everything in the disaster, he said. The landslides have claimed the lives of at least 226 people so far, while over 130 are missing. Nature in its “furious form”: Modi Modi said these during a meeting held at the District Collectorate in Wayanad to review the situation on the ground and work out a plan for the rehabilitation of the landslide victims. Ever since the tragedy unfolded, he has been “in touch here” and receiving constant updates. He said he heard from the survivors what they witnessed and experienced and termed the landslides as nature displaying its “furious form”. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, ministers of a cabinet sub-committee camping near the disaster site, senior bureaucrats and officials of the local administration were present in the meeting. Better late than never: Tharoor Reacting to Modi’s visit, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said it would have been good had the prime minister come to Wayanad earlier. The Thiruvananthapuram MP said he hoped that at least after the PMs visit, the Centre would announce it as a natural calamity and provide appropriate funds for relief and rehabilitation. “As far as I am concerned, I think that better late than never is the best I can say,” Tharoor told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects one of the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad district, on Saturday | PTI

Modi’s Wayanad visit Earlier in the day, Modi arrived in Wayanad by helicopter from Kannur airport where he landed around 11 am on Air India One. On the way to Wayanad, he carried out an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged areas of Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattam hamlets aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter. Thereafter, he landed at the SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta here and then travelled by road to Chooralmala, where a 190-foot-long Bailey bridge had been built by the army after the disaster. The PM walked on the bridge, while surveying the damage. He also trekked through the disaster-stricken Chooralmala to get a firsthand view of the destruction caused by the July 30 landslides. Visit to relief camps Modi also visited one of the relief camps, which is home to many of those displaced in the massive landslides, and interacted with some of the survivors, including two children who lost their loved ones in the disaster that has claimed over 200 lives. He spoke to them, heard their concerns and needs, and tried to comfort them, according to visuals shown on TV channels. Modi placed his hands on the heads and shoulders of the victims as they broke into tears while recounting their ordeal. Renewed hope One of those with whom he interacted was Ayyappan, a man who was left with nothing — no home, no family, and no hope. The meeting with Modi has rekindled a glimmer of hope for the elderly man, who lost nine relatives in the disaster and is now pinning his hopes on securing a new shelter. “Twelve of us from the camp met the PM. There were children too. There was a person who was translating everything. I just asked for a home. He assured all help,” Ayyappan told reporters. Ayyappan said he explained everything to the Prime Minister. “I told him that nine members of my family were lost. We lost our land, but land is not the issue — I lost my family,” Ayyappan said. “The PM held my shoulders when I narrated my losses,” he said. Ayyapan also said he was clueless about what to do after leaving the camp as his house was gone in the landslide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people affected by the recent landslides at a relief camp during a visit to the disaster-hit areas, in Wayanad district, on Saturday | PTI