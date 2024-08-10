After Wayanad visit, Modi promises Kerala ‘all possible help from Centre’
According to Kerala minister, PM Modi assured the state that it would not suffer due to the lack of adequate financial assistance from the Centre
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Kerala of all possible help from the Centre in the relief and rehabilitation efforts of people in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district.
Modi said everyone’s prayers were with the survivors of the landslides, which he said had “shattered” the dreams of several families.
The Centre will stand together with the Kerala government in helping those who lost everything in the disaster, he said.
The landslides have claimed the lives of at least 226 people so far, while over 130 are missing.
Nature in its “furious form”: Modi
Modi said these during a meeting held at the District Collectorate in Wayanad to review the situation on the ground and work out a plan for the rehabilitation of the landslide victims.
Ever since the tragedy unfolded, he has been “in touch here” and receiving constant updates.
He said he heard from the survivors what they witnessed and experienced and termed the landslides as nature displaying its “furious form”.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, ministers of a cabinet sub-committee camping near the disaster site, senior bureaucrats and officials of the local administration were present in the meeting.
Better late than never: Tharoor
Reacting to Modi’s visit, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said it would have been good had the prime minister come to Wayanad earlier.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP said he hoped that at least after the PMs visit, the Centre would announce it as a natural calamity and provide appropriate funds for relief and rehabilitation.
“As far as I am concerned, I think that better late than never is the best I can say,” Tharoor told reporters.
Modi’s Wayanad visit
Earlier in the day, Modi arrived in Wayanad by helicopter from Kannur airport where he landed around 11 am on Air India One.
On the way to Wayanad, he carried out an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged areas of Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattam hamlets aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter.
Thereafter, he landed at the SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta here and then travelled by road to Chooralmala, where a 190-foot-long Bailey bridge had been built by the army after the disaster.
The PM walked on the bridge, while surveying the damage.
He also trekked through the disaster-stricken Chooralmala to get a firsthand view of the destruction caused by the July 30 landslides.
Visit to relief camps
Modi also visited one of the relief camps, which is home to many of those displaced in the massive landslides, and interacted with some of the survivors, including two children who lost their loved ones in the disaster that has claimed over 200 lives.
He spoke to them, heard their concerns and needs, and tried to comfort them, according to visuals shown on TV channels.
Modi placed his hands on the heads and shoulders of the victims as they broke into tears while recounting their ordeal.
Renewed hope
One of those with whom he interacted was Ayyappan, a man who was left with nothing — no home, no family, and no hope. The meeting with Modi has rekindled a glimmer of hope for the elderly man, who lost nine relatives in the disaster and is now pinning his hopes on securing a new shelter.
“Twelve of us from the camp met the PM. There were children too. There was a person who was translating everything. I just asked for a home. He assured all help,” Ayyappan told reporters.
Ayyappan said he explained everything to the Prime Minister. “I told him that nine members of my family were lost. We lost our land, but land is not the issue — I lost my family,” Ayyappan said. “The PM held my shoulders when I narrated my losses,” he said.
Ayyapan also said he was clueless about what to do after leaving the camp as his house was gone in the landslide.
Doctor’s report
Modi also went to Dr Moopen’s Medical College where many of those injured in the landslides are undergoing treatment, met with some of the survivors and assured them of all requisite help.
Dr Charlie, who was part of the medical team that met the Prime Minister, apprised him about the condition of the camp inmates and the psychological and traumatic issues they face.
“He (the PM) inquired about the condition of the inmates, the number of recoveries, the advanced treatment, and the issues faced by the inmates,” Charlie said.
The survivors have nightmares over the disaster, he added.
Ministers hopeful
Kerala Ministers, who took part in the evaluation meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in the aftermath of the July 30 landslides, on Saturday expressed hope that the Union government would consider the request in a positive and sympathetic manner.
Public Works Minister PA Mohammed Riyas told reporters that on behalf of the state government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stressed the need for a comprehensive reconstruction of the landslides-hit areas.
Revenue Minister K Rajan said the region has incurred a loss of Rs 1,200 crore and while Rs 2,000 crore was sought for rehabilitation alone.
“We have submitted all our demands before the Prime Minister including the need for Rs 2,000 crore for the rehabilitation process alone. We have also incurred various losses on the account of the agriculture sector, loss of livelihood among others,” Rajan said.
Modi spends more time than scheduled
SC/ST Department minister OR Kelu said the Prime Minister spent more time than scheduled in the region understanding the magnitude of the disaster and has asked the government to submit a memorandum in connection with the losses incurred.
“He has also suggested that we conduct a study to ascertain the reason behind the disaster. We feel that he will positively consider our demands,” Kelu said.
The state government already sought a package to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore for the reconstruction alone and more would be needed for the allied works, including removal of mud from the affected areas and so on.
Riyas added that PM Modi responded in a positive manner during the evaluation meeting and assured that the state would not suffer due to the lack of adequate financial assistance from the Centre.
After the review meeting, the PM left for the SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta from where he travelled by helicopter back to Kannur airport.
(With agency inputs)