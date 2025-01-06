ADM Naveen Babu's death: Kerala HC rejects widow's plea for CBI inquiry

Kochi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

Justice Kauser Edappagath rejected the plea filed by Babu's widow seeking to transfer the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into her husband's alleged suicide to the CBI.

The court also ordered the DIG, Kannur Range, to scrupulously monitor and oversee the investigation being conducted by the SIT of Kerala Police and ensure that it proceeds properly, effectively and legally.

"The SIT shall submit the periodical reports to the DIG showing the progress of the investigation," the order said.

However, the court also directed the SIT to investigate the possibility of a homicidal hanging as apprehended by Babu's widow and to consider and probe into the grievances highlighted by her.

Besides, the SIT should inform the progress of the investigation to the petitioner as contemplated under Section 193(3)(ii) of BNSS, the order stated.

"The SIT shall carry out and complete the investigation swiftly, efficaciously, with due diligence, and in a free and fair manner," the order said.

After the completion of the investigation, the draft final report shall be submitted before the DIG for vetting and approval and the final report shall be filed only after getting approval from the DIG, it added.

The counsel for Babu's widow highlighted certain discrepancies between the inquest report and the autopsy report about the presence of bloodstains in the undergarment of the deceased and the ligature marks to suggest the possibility of a homicide.

An impartial agency like the CBI must conduct the investigation to instill confidence in the victim's family and the public, the counsel argued.

Director General of Prosecution T A Shaji on the other hand submitted that the SIT is investigating all possible angles of the case effectively and properly.

He argued that there are no allegations of bias or foul play from the side of the investigation team. He further argued that the CBI probe was sought on mere inferences and surmises without any cogent evidence.

The mere reason that the accused has political allegiance to the ruling political party is not a ground to transfer the investigation of the crime from the state investigating agency to the CBI, the order said.

Babu had allegedly died by suicide following the corruption allegations made against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya at his farewell function.

Attending his send-off function allegedly uninvited on October 14 last year, the CPI(M) leader had criticised Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden nod.

Divya was arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Babu's widow, Manjusha, had moved the High Court, claiming that the investigation was not proceeding in the right direction.

She had alleged that the accused Divya possessed significant political influence, raising concerns that the investigation might be sabotaged.

She had also claimed that "no meaningful progress has been made by the current investigating agency".

Her petition had also claimed that the SIT constituted to probe the case "has shown no positive efforts in gathering evidence on these crucial aspects".

Meanwhile, Manjusha said she would file an appeal against the High Court's order.

"This is not the final order, and we will go to any extent," she told reporters.

Manjusha added that her decision to approach the High Court for a CBI probe stemmed from a lack of trust in the ongoing SIT investigation. PTI

