Kerala court acquits all accused in 2012 murder of ABVP activist

A Kerala court on Tuesday (December 30) acquitted all the accused, allegedly workers of Campus Front, in the murder of an ABVP activist Vishal, which took place 13 years ago. The verdict was pronounced by the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court.

Calling the verdict disappointing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said it would challenge the order before the High Court. ABVP Kerala State Secretary Eshwar Prasad said, “We have decided to approach the High Court and pursue the matter further, because justice has not been delivered in this case. The acquittal of all the accused is something that cannot be accepted under any circumstances.”

Not enough evidence

As evidence, the prosecution relied on a statement Vishal allegedly made to a friend while being taken to the hospital, in which he allegedly admitted he had been stabbed by the Campus Front activists.



Crucial evidence also included an identity card belonging to the third accused, which was recovered from the scene, as well as weapons seized based on the statements of the accused.

However, the court acquitted all of the 20 accused, including a minor, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Witnesses turn hostile

The trial drew attention when some witnesses, including activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU), turned hostile during court proceedings.

The ABVP alleged that the KSU and SFI activists, who had witnessed the incident and were students of the college where the incident occurred, changed their statements in court, and allegedly claimed ignorance about Campus Front and its activities.

Background of the case

The prosecution said that Vishal, who was a first-year degree student at NSS College in Konni, had arrived to attend a programme organised by the ABVP to welcome undergraduate students in Chengannur Christian College on July 16, 2012.



The prosecution alleged that the Campus Front activists pre-planned their attack and stabbed Vishal at the programme. The accused allegedly inflicted grievous injuries on him and two other ABVP members. Vishal was critically injured in the attack, and died the next day while undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Initially, the case was investigated by the local police and later taken over by the Crime Branch.

(With agency inputs)