Zipline tragedy: Bengaluru nurse dies after cable snaps at resort

A 35-year-old woman died at a resort near Bengaluru after she fell and hit the ground after a cable snapped during her zipline ride.

The tragic incident happened on Sunday (May 19) in Bettahalli in Ramanagara district. The victim has been identified as Ranjitha N, a nurse by profession.

According to reports, Ranjitha and 17 of her colleagues from a private hospital had visited the resort for a holiday but the trip turned tragic for her.

Ranjitha, who was a resident of Attibele, is survived by her husband and two children. One of her colleagues has lodged a police complaint and arrests have been made following the zipline accident. The resort's owner and manager have been booked.

“After breakfast, Ranjitha and others were participating in different activities. This was a 100-m-long inclining cable and as Ranjitha crossed halfway, the cable snapped and she fell and hit the ground. Ranjitha and three others fell and she was shifted to Dayanand Sagar Hospital, where doctors declared she was brought dead,” an officer from the Harohalli police station was quoted as saying in a report in Indian Express.

A case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code after Nirmal, a colleague of Ranjitha, filed a complaint, the newspaper report added.

As per Nirmal’s complaint, there were two or three more persons who got injured and she also alleged that there were no safety measures in place. She also said that Ranjitha was not provided with a safety helmet.