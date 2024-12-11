You work for Gandhi family? BJP asks Karnataka CM after Wayanad aid offer

The BJP has denounced Karnataka’s offer to buy land in disaster-hit Wayanad in Kerala to construct houses for the homeless, asking chief minister Siddaramaiah if he was working for the Gandhi family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong reaction came after Siddaramaiah wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan that his government was ready to purchase land for building houses in Wayanad for families hit hard by devastating landslides.

Highlighting infrastructural issues faced by Karnataka, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the state deserves a leadership that gives priority to its people and development, not one who believes in political appeasement.

BJP’s attack on Siddaramaiah

“Karnataka’s roads have more potholes than tar, investments are slipping to Telangana, North Karnataka remains neglected, and unemployment is rising,” Vijayendra wrote on X. “Yet, Siddaramaiah, who earlier promised to build houses in Kerala, now wants to double down by buying land to facilitate this?”

“Sir (Siddaramaiah), are you working for the people of Karnataka or for the Gandhi family? Does this reflect the priorities of a leader committed to Karnataka?” Vijayendra added.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat is represented by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Her brother Rahul Gandhi was earlier the MP from the constituency.

Why the delay, Kerala asked

But the Kerala government’s apparent lack of urgency in accepting Karnataka’s offer of aid for the Wayanad landslide victims has prompted Siddaramaiah to seek clarification from the Kerala chief minister.

Siddaramaiah’s plan was initially communicated to the Kerala chief secretary. On December 9, Siddaramaiah said the lack of response had delayed Karnataka’s efforts to fulfil its commitment.

in a letter on December 9, Siddaramaiah expressed concern that Kerala has not yet provided any communication regarding the guidelines or directions required to move forward. This lack of response has delayed Karnataka’s efforts to fulfill its commitment and raised questions about Kerala’s approach to inter-state assistance.

Siddaramaiah reaffirmed Karnataka’s dedication to helping Wayanad’s victims in the letter. He urged Kerala to expedite the required directives for land allocation and project initiation. The proactive approach, including Karnataka’s readiness to bear the land costs, emphasises the importance of swift action in such times of crisis.

“It is concerning that no communication has been received from the Kerala government regarding the necessary guidelines or directions to implement this project, preventing us from moving forward with our commitment,” Siddaramaiah stated in his letter.

“To facilitate this initiative, my government is also prepared to purchase the land required for constructing the houses, ensuring swift progress in providing relief to the affected families,” he added, stressing the need for cooperation.