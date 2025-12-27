Yelahanka eviction unavoidable, displaced families to be rehabilitated: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday (December 27) clarified the state government’s position on the eviction drive at Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.



Also read | Kerala CM slams demolition of Muslim homes in Bengaluru, calls it ‘bulldozer justice’

“While clearing encroachments on government land is unavoidable, officials have been given strict instructions to ensure alternative housing arrangements for those rendered homeless, keeping humanitarian considerations in mind,” he said.

Eviction justified, rehabilitation assured

Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, the chief minister elaborated on the government’s stand on the issue. Explaining the reasons behind the eviction drive in Yelahanka, Siddaramaiah said, “The area was originally earmarked for waste management and is in no way suitable for residential habitation. Those who had settled there illegally were issued notices well in advance and asked to vacate. However, as the warnings were ignored, the government was left with no option but to proceed with the eviction.”

Noting that most of those evicted are migrant workers, the chief minister underlined the government’s humanitarian approach. “It is not our intention that they should be pushed onto the streets. Therefore, I have instructed the urban development department secretary and the commissioner to make alternative arrangements for their stay,” he said.

Kerala CM’s ‘bulldozer justice’ remark

Reports suggesting that some of those evicted in Yelahanka were natives of Kerala prompted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express concern, triggering a political controversy. Pinarayi compared the eviction drive to “bulldozer justice” seen in Uttar Pradesh, a remark that sparked sharp reactions.



Also read | Bengaluru demolitions: DKS asks Pinarayi not to interfere in Karnataka’s affairs

Responding to this, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “Illegal encroachments cannot be tolerated. At the same time, as per the chief minister’s directions, the government is committed to rehabilitating the displaced on humanitarian grounds.” He also strongly criticised the allegations made by the Kerala chief minister.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)