POCSO case: SC stays trial against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

In a major relief to Karnataka former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (December 2) stayed the trial in the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case registered against him.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had approached the Karnataka High Court seeking the quashing of the POCSO case filed against him. However, the High Court rejected his plea and also refused to stay the investigation. Challenging this order, Yediyurappa had moved the Supreme Court.

Hearing Yediyurappa’s appeal, the apex court Bench stayed the ongoing proceedings in the trial court. It also issued notices to the Karnataka government and the complainant, seeking their response.

POCSO case against Yediyurappa

In March 2024, based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, the Sadashivanagara Police Station in Bengaluru registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the former Chief Minister under the POCSO Act.

In the complaint, the mother stated that her daughter had gone to Yediyurappa’s residence in Dollars Colony on February 2 of last year to discuss her grievances, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The case was later transferred to the CID. As part of the investigation, CID officials questioned Yediyurappa and collected his voice sample. There were fears of his possible arrest, but the courts granted him interim bail.

'Politically motivated charges'

From the outset, he maintained that the entire case was politically motivated and that a false complaint had been filed to tarnish his reputation. With the Supreme Court staying the proceedings, Yediyurappa secured a temporary victory.

The woman who complained passed away a few months ago due to ill health. With the apex court's stay now in force, no further legal action can be taken until the next hearing.