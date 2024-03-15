Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act, accused of sexually assaulting 17-yr-old girl

The Federal
15 March 2024 2:33 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-15 03:33:20.0)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was on Thursday night (March 14) booked under a section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

A case was registered against the veteran BJP leader at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru after a complaint was lodged by the mother of a 17-year-old.

The mother alleged that her teenage daughter was sexually assaulted by Yediyurappa, 81, during a meeting on February 2.

According to police, a case had been booked under section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

