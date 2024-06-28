Yediyurappa asks Karnataka High Court to cancel POCSO case against him
The case followed a complaint by the mother of a minor girl who alleged that BSY molested her daughter at the leader's house in February
Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has moved the Karnataka High Court asking it to axe a child sex abuse case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
The police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yediyurappa in a special court.
After a case of molestation was filed in March against BSY, Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan transferred it to the crime investigation department (CID) for further investigation.
The case followed a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that BSY molested her daughter at the leader's house in Dollars Colony in February this year.
Yediyurappa has denied the charge.
The 54-year-old woman, who accused Yediyurappa of child sex abuse, died last month due to lung cancer.