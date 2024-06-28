Yediyurappa asks Karnataka High Court to cancel POCSO case against him

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has moved the Karnataka High Court asking it to axe a child sex abuse case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yediyurappa in a special court.

After a case of molestation was filed in March against BSY, Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan transferred it to the crime investigation department (CID) for further investigation.



The case followed a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that BSY molested her daughter at the leader's house in Dollars Colony in February this year.

Yediyurappa has denied the charge.

The 54-year-old woman, who accused Yediyurappa of child sex abuse, died last month due to lung cancer.



The CID questioned Yediyurappa for three hours on June 17. The Karnataka High Court had earlier passed orders restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa in the case.