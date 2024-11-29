Yatnal’s rebellion against BSY, son holds key to a power shift in Karnataka BJP

The rebellion, that has been brewing in the Karnataka unit of the BJP against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, for some time now, is said to be scripted and directed by none other than the BJP high command at Delhi.

With Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the fiery and outspoken MLA from Vijayapura (North Karnataka), leading the charge, many in the party say that he has the tacit support of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. Santhosh’s backing, coupled with Home Minister Amit Shah’s strategic oversight, appears to have provided Yatnal with a shield against disciplinary action.

This indirect support aligns with the central leadership’s broader goal of grooming a new generation of leaders in Karnataka. By bringing Lingayat leaders like Yatnal to the forefront, the BJP aims to balance factional interests while moving away from its dependence on Yediyurappa’s Lingayat clout.

Yatnal: Fierce Yediyurappa critic

Yatnal, 60, known for his Hindutva hardline stance and grassroots influence, has long positioned himself as a champion of ideological purity within the Karnataka BJP. He served as a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet from 2002 to 2004, closely allied with then Union minister HN Ananth Kumar and aligned with the faction that was opposed to Yediyurappa, also known as BSY. He later forged ties with Santhosh.

In 2010, Yatnal joined the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) and contested the 2013 Assembly elections as its candidate from Vijayapura, but lost. After being denied the state president post by JD(S), he re-joined the BJP.

Yatnal has been a fierce critic of Yediyurappa, often accusing him of nepotism and corruption, both publicly and in the Assembly. His outspoken stance has sometimes benefited the opposition, Congress. Notably, he once claimed he was offered the chief minister's post if he could "cough up Rs 2,500 crore," hinting at corruption within BJP circles. More recently, in an indirect reference to party’s state president Vijayendra without naming him, Yatnal alleged that a "great leader" in the BJP set aside vast sums to destabilise the Congress government and become chief minister.

Rivalry with Vijayendra

Taking his defiance against the state leadership a notch higher, Yatnal has conducted independent protest marches against alleged Congress-led scams, directly opposing Vijayendra's leadership within the BJP in the process. Notably, he spearheaded protests against the Valmiki Corporation scam and, more recently, a ‘padayatra’ (foot march) against alleged Waqf land mismanagement under the Congress government.

While the state BJP unit under Vijayendra had planned similar rallies, Yatnal pre-emptively launched his protests with support from other dissident leaders such as Ramesh Jarkiholi, Aravind Limbavali, and Kumar Bangarappa.

Panchamasali issue

Yatnal was also a key figure in launching protests against the BJP government itself, demanding reservations (2A- Backward Class) for the Panchamasali subsect of Lingayats, who constitute around 60 per cent of the total Lingayat population and are staunch BJP supporters. His agitation on the issue is believed to have played a role in shifting a section of the Panchamasalis against the BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections, contributing to the party's electoral challenges.

Yatnal's relentless statements against the Yediyurappa camp have frequently irritated BJP leaders, both at the state and central levels.

However, despite making controversial remarks, defying party directives and repeatedly embarrassing the party, no action has been taken against him, further highlighting the factional dynamics within the state unit and the central leadership's reluctance to intervene.

Fight for CM’s seat

The power struggle within the Karnataka BJP is not just about ideology; it is also for the chief minister’s chair. Yatnal has openly stated that one of his faction’s leaders could be the next chief minister, challenging the claims made by Vijayendra’s camp.

On his part, Yediyurappa has publicly criticised Yatnal’s for defying the party leadership and launching separate protest rallies.

“Fighting separately for personal glory does no good. It’s time for unity. Instead of fighting together against the Waqf issue, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and a few others are conducting separate protests. Despite Vijayendra's request to fight unitedly, Yatnal’s decision to launch a separate movement has caused dissatisfaction among party leaders. Fighting separately for self-interest does not bring any dignity. It is high time to come together and strengthen the party as a united force,” Yediyurappa said.

Vijayendra has also issued a warning of disciplinary action against Yatnal and his faction for launching a separate protest on the Waqf issue.

Can’t accept Vijayendra as leader: Yatnal

Team Yatnal, however, has remained steadfast in its opposition for Yediyurappa and Vijayendra.

“We do not accept Vijayendra's leadership. What protests has he led? Show us where Vijayendra has fought against Waqf issues or visited villages to address farmers' grievances. By night, he is at the homes of DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. When has he ever fought for farmers?" Yatnal lashed out.

He also took a jibe at Yediyurappa, saying, "There are countless cases against BSY. He spends time at Shivakumar's house saying 'Save me, Shivappa,' and even goes to Siddaramaiah's house with the same request.”

What the future holds for state BJP?

Sources within the state BJP reveal that the central leadership is reluctant to throw its weight behind Vijayendra, and wants to shift its support towards a pro-Hindutva leader, signaling an internal reconfiguration as it realigns strategy to move beyond Yediyurappa's shadow for future elections.

“What’s next for Karnataka BJP hinges on managing internal rifts, especially Yatnal's rebellion against the old guard. As the party shifts from Yediyurappa’s shadow to merit-based leadership, unity remains critical. Central intervention is essential to balance power dynamics and maintain organisational cohesion for future electoral success in the state,” said a former general secretary of the state BJP to The Federal, who wished to remain anonymous.