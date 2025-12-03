Won't go without invite, says Siddaramaiah as Shivakumar flies to Delhi

After his deputy DK Shivakumar flew to Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday (December 3) that he would travel to the national capital only if he were formally invited.

Shivakumar left for Delhi on Wednesday to attend a wedding and to plan a party event. At the same time, Siddaramaiah reached Mangaluru to take part in an event to commemorate the centenary of social reformer Sri Narayana Guru’s meeting with Mahatma Gandhi.

Breakfast meetings

The two Congress leaders recently displayed bonhomie by hosting breakfast for each other at their residences in Bengaluru to quell speculation about leadership change in the state.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also attended the Mangaluru event.

Later, Siddaramaiah had a meeting and had lunch with Venugopal.

In Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah told the media that he would not go to Delhi without an invitation.

When reporters pointed out that Shivakumar was going to Delhi, he replied, “Let him go. Has anyone said no to him?” Asked if he would go, he firmly said, "I will go only when I am invited. I was not invited, so I am not going.”

He added that if there is any direction from the party high command for a meeting in Delhi, it would be conveyed through Venugopal.

Before his departure, Shivakumar said he was travelling to Delhi to attend a marriage.

'Vote Chori' event

He also mentioned plans for a discussion at the Congress headquarters regarding a grand event on December 14 in Delhi's Ramleela Maidan on ‘Vote Chori’ campaign.

“On December 14, 'Vote Chori' event is happening in Delhi. So we are taking at least 300 workers from each district to Delhi. We have to take part in large numbers. I have told the district units to make arrangements to take them to Delhi,” Shivakumar told media before flying to Delhi.

Regarding Siddaramaiah's meeting with Venugopal, Shivakumar questioned, “What’s wrong in CM meeting Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi or Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge?”

Responding to a question on his supporters' indulging in sloganeering at the Mangaluru airport after Venugopal's arrival, he said, "This is normal. Some people chant Modi-Modi, others chant DK-DK, others chant Rahul-Rahul, and others chant Siddu-Siddu. There is nothing wrong with it. People just show their love and affection, and we need to take it in a sporty way..."

(With agency inputs)