Woman arrested in Bengaluru for stealing 24 laptops from PGs

A 29-year-old woman from Rajasthan has been arrested in Bengaluru on charges of stealing laptops from paying guest (PG) accommodations across the Karnataka capital since 2022.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said Jassu Agarwal was taken into custody with 24 laptops worth Rs 10 lakh.

Theft areas

The woman reportedly committed the crime in and around software company localities and paying guest areas like Tin Factory, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Silkboard, Hebbal, Whitefield and Mahadevpur.

Some cases were also reported from Koramangala and Indiranagar.

Police probe

One of the laptops along with a charger and mouse were stolen from a rented house, leading to a case at the HAL police station in October last year.

The police said that the stolen laptops were being sold to laptop shops in Marathahalli, Yelahanka and Hebbal by the woman.