Will return to Bengaluru on May 31, says Prajwal; SIT skeptical

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country after his alleged involvment in a major sex scandal came to light, has released a video from an unknown location claiming that he will return to Bengaluru on May 31 (Friday) morning.

In the video, he promised to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and answer in a "proper manner" by cooperating with the entire investigation. "I have faith in the court. I am sure that I will get rid of these false cases through the court. Blessings of God, family and people will be upon me," he said in the video released on social media.

Video may be fake

An SIT official asked to comment on the authenticity of the video told The Federal that it may very well be fake or AI-created or pre-recorded and their forensic team will verify its originality. "This video may not be his or feature his voice; it can be an attempt to mislead the public and party workers, but not the police," he pointed out.

"If the video is original, it will be good for us. But his return on May 31st is still doubtful. In the first part of the video, he says his foreign trip was pre-planned and he was unaware of the scandal. However, this is incorrect as he was aware of the developments days earlier, having registered a case against his driver Karthik," the official said.

Moreover, the official said that Prajwal is seen with vermilion on his forehead in the video, which raises doubts about its authenticity.

Prajwal's video statement

Meanwhile, in the video, Prajwal also claimed that he was "depressed" after the videos involving him appeared in public and he went into "isolation". He blamed some "forces" in Hassan for the scandal breaking out since they wanted to finish him politically.

