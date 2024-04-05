Why Karnataka might ban Kabab; food department awaits report

After banning the usage of artificial colours in Gobi Manchurian and Cotton Candy, the Karnataka government is now awaiting reports to prohibit the same in preparation of Chicken Kabab/Kebab.

Last month, the Karnataka government banned the usage of artificial colours in Gobi Manchurian and Cotton Candy in the state saying that they affected public health, especially children.

Gobi Manchurian samples sent to laboratories

Gobi Manchurian samples from over 170 places in Karnataka were tested in laboratories. Samples of Cotton Candy, Gobi Manchurian were collected from various places like marriage halls, shopping malls, parks and trade fairs. The samples of Gobi Manchurian from more than 100 places were reported to be unsafe.

Based on the results, the Food Safety Commissioner ordered a ban on the usage of any artificial colours in preparation of Gobi Manchurian.

In the case of Cotton Candy, the commissioner has prohibited use of artificial colour over and above the prescribed limits and usage of colours like 'Rhodamine B' and other artificial colours that are not permitted.

If the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 rule 59 is violated, then the department can file a case in court which can lead to imprisonment from seven years to life term and fine up to Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

The order further stated that "prolonged usage of artificial colours in food and its consumption can lead to deadly diseases like cancer". So, the public have been advised not to use any artificial colours in food or to use them in limited quantities.

Kababs tested

Now, the Food and Safety Department has sent Kababs to be tested. There are reports of artificial colours being used in the preparation of Kababs.

“The Food and Safety Department is testing about the presence of harmful artificial colours in Kababs, but the report is yet to come,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Health Officer Dr. Manoranjan told The Federal Karnataka.

Certain powders made of various ingredients are used to enhance the taste of Kababs. This also has a serious impact on health. Sources in FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) said that the rules applicable to the ban on usage of artificial colours in Gobi Manchurian, are also applicable to Kababs.

“Currently, the use of artificial colours in Cotton Candy and Gobi Manchurian is banned in the state. The state government took the decision to safeguard everyone’s health. The state government has already issued an order not to use artificial, harmful colours in food items, and action will be taken if any colour is found. For preparing Gobi Manchurian, instructions have been given not to use artificial colours. We will take strict action if anyone uses artificial colours,” Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said.

The minister warned that if people are found guilty of using artificial colours in preparing food items, they could face a jail term of up to seven years.

Hotel owners told to follow govt order

“Artificial colours should not be used in Gobi Manchurian. The hotel owners of Bengaluru have been informed about the government order, and the same rule applies to Kababs. Everyone is adhering to the order,” said Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association President P C Rao.

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, he said that the government has directed that artificial colours should not be used in all food items.

Earlier, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had classified the colours that can, and cannot be used in food. Colours are used for Gobi Manchurian, Kababs, Tomato soup, Kesari bath in hotels. However, only permitted colours should be used, and there is a rule and there is a limit. However some are using colours beyond the permitted limit, P C Rao said.

What is Rhodamine B

An artificial dye called Rhodamine B is used in Gobi Manchurian and Cotton Candy. Rhodamine B dye is also used in the textile industry. Consuming these chemical-rich foods has a lot of impact on health.

The use of artificial colours in foods has adverse effects on health gradually. There are chances of children becoming overweight and obese as they consume food with too much artificial colouring. Diabetes, heart disease, and nervous breakdown diseases are more likely to occur in youth, according to health experts.

After banning the use of artificial colours in preparing Gobi Manchurian and Cotton Candy, will the Karnataka government do the same for Kababs?