Why Bengaluru supermarkets don't want customers to wear masks

A surprising shift has occurred in Bengaluru, as many local supermarkets now prohibit customers from wearing masks. This change is due to a rise in thefts linked to masked individuals concealing their identities, according to media reports.

A supermarket employee in Kengeri reported huge losses from thefts by masked thieves. In the past month, two supermarkets in the area have reported stolen goods worth around Rs 3 lakh, with one location losing Rs 1.2 lakh.

Masks help hide identities

The decision to ban masks came after CCTV footage revealed that thieves used them to hide their identities. The employee explained that thieves often hide stolen items in bags or under clothing, paying for a few inexpensive products to avoid suspicion. While some stores don't allow bags inside, smaller outlets lack these precautions.

Reporting thefts ineffective

The employee also noted that reporting these thefts to the police is often ineffective, as the stolen amounts are usually small, between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000.

Thieves often work in groups and rarely return to the same store. A senior police officer acknowledged the difficulty of dealing with masked criminals, noting that crimes like robberies and chain snatchings involving masks are increasingly hard to solve.

Unlike helmets, which are removed during escape, masks provide continuous concealment, making it harder to identify and catch suspects.