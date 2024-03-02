Rameshwaram Cafe blast: All eyes on 30-year-old who used a timer to trigger IED

What happened?

A low-intensity bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield on Friday (March 1) left 10 people injured even as the police invoked the stringent UAPA provisions in the case. Police suspect that an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted with a timer inside a bag could have exploded. CCTV videos of the incident showed an explosion, leading to smoke and panic-stricken customers and others fleeing the place.CCTV footage is being verified to check for any suspicious movement in and around the cafe. National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials were too at the spot, looking if there was a terror angle.

When did it happen?

The bomb exploded between 12.50 pm and 1 pm, and a total of 10 people including hotel staff and customers were injured in the blast. However, there was no loss of life.

Who is the prime accused?

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the prime accused is around 28-30 years of age. The Bengaluru police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too said blast was caused by an IED and said a man placed a bag containing the device inside the cafe. The accused ordered Rava Idli at the cafe but left without having it.

CCB takes over probe

Noting that the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken up the investigation, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumarsaid, "Seven to eight teams have been formed. We are confident that within a few hours they will find the culprit."

What witness said

Edison, a witness, said, "I was waiting outside the eatery for my turn when suddenly we heard a loud noise... an explosion. We got scared, not knowing what it was. There were around 35-40 people at the eatery. They all started rushing out and there was absolute chaos. They started saying that a cylinder exploded. But we don't know exactly what happened."

Amruth, who works at a private firm nearby had just placed his order when he suddenly he heard a huge explosion.

Opposition blames govt, demands probe

The Opposition BJP sought a detailed probe into the matter.

"Deeply troubled to hear about the blast at Rameswaram Cafe in Bangalore (sic). Praying for a swift recovery of all the injured in the incident. State govt should order a detailed enquiry & spare no efforts in apprehending the perpetrators," BJP state president Vijayendra Yediyurappa said in a post on 'X.' 'Callousness' of the government in downplaying such crimes "is pushing the state into this chaos & proving to be a safe haven for antisocial elements." "Failure of police intelligence is also evident in this incident. We strongly urge the police to conduct a thorough probe & eradicate these elements from the core without yielding to any political pressures," he demanded.

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, "The bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru is yet another glaring example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka ever since CM @siddaramaiah led @INCKarnataka Govt came to power in the state." While it was initially suspected that a gas leak could have triggered the blast, the Fire department ruled out the possibility and said a bag was found at the spot.