We are all Hindus: Shivakumar on Karnataka govt celebrating Ram temple opening

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has defended his government’s decision to celebrate the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 by saying, “Ultimately, we all are Hindus.”

He made the statement to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where he will attend Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony.

Asked why the Congress leadership had not decided to take part in the ceremony at Ayodhya, he said the BJP-ruled Centre was adopting a pick-and-choose method in deciding who should be invited to the event.

No private property

Also, the Ram temple is not a private property, he said.

"They (BJP) are picking and choosing leaders. There are so many leaders and chief ministers in the country. It is not a private property. It is public property. A religion and symbol does not belong to an individual," Shivakumar said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have received invitations for the consecration ceremony.

Respect religions

"We respect the sentiments of all the people," said the deputy chief minister, adding that his government had departments for the minorities, SC/STs, OBCs and Hindu religion.

Ayodhya is getting decked up for the grand 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple. The event will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.