Vulture chick hatches at Ramadevara Betta Vulture Sanctuary for fifth consecutive year

The country’s only vulture sanctuary is now echoing with the chirping of a vulture chick. For the fifth consecutive year, a vulture has laid an egg and successfully hatched a chick.

During November and December, a long-billed vulture laid an egg at Ramadevara Betta Vulture Sanctuary in Ramanagara district, Karnataka. The egg usually hatches after about 55 to 60 days. Over the past two to three days, a vulture chick has been sighted at Ramadevara Betta, drawing the attention of visitors and bird enthusiasts.

Vultures typically lay only one egg per year. The breeding process generally takes place between November and the end of March. Known for their ability to travel hundreds of miles in search of food, these birds have developed the habit of returning to their native habitat to breed with their partners.

Haven for vultures

Ramadevara Betta, a preferred habitat for the endangered long-billed vulture, witnesses the arrival of vultures migrating from across the country and abroad every year. There were plans to establish a second breeding centre for vultures in South India at this location. In 2012, the government declared 346 hectares of forest area in Ramanagara as a vulture sanctuary to protect these birds.

The sanctuary is home to species such as the Long-billed Vulture, White-backed Vulture, and Egyptian Vulture.

Earlier, thousands of vultures could be seen at Ramadevara Betta. However, their population has declined significantly. In recent years, egg-laying and successful hatching had become rare occurrences. Except for one instance in 2015-16 when a vulture chick was born, although eggs were laid every year thereafter, they failed to hatch due to various reasons.

However, forest department officials say that since 2021-22, vultures have been successfully breeding every year, which is encouraging for the growth of their population.

Dwindling numbers

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, B Shashi Kumar, secretary of the Karnataka Vulture Conservation Trust, said it was heartening that the long-billed vulture has bred successfully for the fifth consecutive year. However, he pointed out that the number of vultures spotted here does not exceed five or six, and a comprehensive study is needed.

He added that Ramadevara Betta is an ideal habitat for long-billed vultures and is rightly considered a vulture haven. Still, the low numbers have raised concerns among bird lovers. Experts need to study what has happened to the chicks born earlier, whether only one vulture is breeding, whether there is a shortage of food, and whether additional safety measures are required to strengthen conservation efforts at the sanctuary, he said.

