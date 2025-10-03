Veteran Journalist and author TJS George passes away at 97

Renowned journalist and author Thayil Jacob Sony George, popularly known as TJS George, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday (October 3) due to age-related complications. He was 97.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, George was widely respected for his incisive writings, often marked by satire and sarcasm. He was the Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express and earned fame for his widely read weekly column, Point of View, which he wrote for 25 years until June 12, 2022, continuing till the age of 94. According to the media house, TJS George wrote 1300 columns.

He hailed from Kerala. However, he spent most of his life in Bengaluru.

Leaders pay tributes

Leaders across the political lines shared their condolences with bereaved family members. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote that, "With his sharp pen and uncompromising voice, he enriched Indian journalism for over six decades. He was a true public intellectual who made readers think, question and engage. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a screenshot of "Point of view" on his X handle and wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of veteran journalist T.J.S. George. A true giant of Indian journalism, his sharp wit and powerful "Point of View" columns will be deeply missed. His contributions to literature and fearless commentary leave an indelible mark. His books, including a memorable Treasury of Indian Quotations, will live long."





