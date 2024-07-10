Valmiki scam: ED raids premises of former Karnataka minister

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Karnataka Congress leader and former Tribal Welfare Minister B Nagendra and Raichur Rural MLA B Daddal on Wednesday (July 7). The raids are part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited.

Daddal, who served as the Chairperson of the Corporation, is allegedly the key person figure in this probe.

The Valmiki Scam, linked with the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, revolves around alleged financial irregularities and corruption. The corporation is intended to support the welfare and development of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka. Funds meant for these development projects were allegedly misappropriated or diverted for personal gains, it is reported.

It was alleged that ₹88.62 crore was illegally deposited into various IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank accounts. The state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Karnataka Police CID to investigate these allegations