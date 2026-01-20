Udupi’s Sri Krishna Math enforces dress code for devotees, bans jeans, T-shirts

Udupi (Karnataka) Jan 20 (PTI) The Sri Krishna Math here has enforced a strict dress code, requiring male devotees to remove their shirts before entering the temple, while women must wear "modest and traditional attire." The directive, issued by the Paryaya Shiroor Math, came into effect on January 19.

Previously, the shirtless requirement for men applied only to those attending the early morning Mahapuja before 11 am. Under the revised guidelines, the dress code will now be enforced throughout the day.

Temple authorities said entry will be denied to men and women wearing jeans, T-shirts, sleeveless clothing, or other non-traditional outfits. Male devotees must remove their shirts before entering the inner areas of the temple.

The decision was taken to "preserve the sanctity, discipline", and centuries-old traditions of the historic Sri Krishna Math, officials said.

Devotees have been urged to cooperate with the administration and strictly follow the prescribed dress code while visiting the temple. PTI

