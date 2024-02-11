Twin threats to Bandipur Tiger Reserve send activists on protest path

A two-pronged threat to Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve has prompted activists to launch an online campaign to save the rich wildlife habitat and ecologically sensitive zone.

The “Save Bandipur”campaign has been launched to oppose two proposals — one, a railway line from Nilambur in Kerala to Nanjangud in Karnataka, and two, lifting the night traffic ban on NH-766.

A controversial project

The idea of the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway project is not a new one. However, in September 2022, then Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had rejected a fresh proposal by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying it would be ecologically destructive.

Now, the project plan seems to have been revived with an aerial survey in the Bandipur area by the Kerala government. The proposal is reportedly in its final stages, and the Kerala government is reportedly slated to prepare the final report.

No night travel

Activists are currently staging protests in Mysuru, demanding that the Karnataka government not heed the Kerala government’s proposal. At the same time, they have urged the Karnataka government not to lift the night traffic ban on NH-766 that runs through Bandipur Tiger Reserve and not to take up road-widening works in Bandipur and Nagarhole forest areas either.

Apparently, lifting the ban on the highway is also Kerala government’s proposal. Recently, state Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, during a visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, detailed the Kerala government’s suggestion to lift the said ban. Khandre reportedly hinted that the ban would be lifted.

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also expressed the intention to facilitate 24/7 traffic movement between Bandipur and Wayanad.