Twin threats to Bandipur Tiger Reserve send activists on protest path
“Save Bandipur” campaign launched to oppose two proposals — one, the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line, and two, lifting the night traffic ban on NH-766
A two-pronged threat to Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve has prompted activists to launch an online campaign to save the rich wildlife habitat and ecologically sensitive zone.
The “Save Bandipur”campaign has been launched to oppose two proposals — one, a railway line from Nilambur in Kerala to Nanjangud in Karnataka, and two, lifting the night traffic ban on NH-766.
A controversial project
The idea of the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway project is not a new one. However, in September 2022, then Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had rejected a fresh proposal by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying it would be ecologically destructive.
Now, the project plan seems to have been revived with an aerial survey in the Bandipur area by the Kerala government. The proposal is reportedly in its final stages, and the Kerala government is reportedly slated to prepare the final report.
No night travel
Activists are currently staging protests in Mysuru, demanding that the Karnataka government not heed the Kerala government’s proposal. At the same time, they have urged the Karnataka government not to lift the night traffic ban on NH-766 that runs through Bandipur Tiger Reserve and not to take up road-widening works in Bandipur and Nagarhole forest areas either.
Apparently, lifting the ban on the highway is also Kerala government’s proposal. Recently, state Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, during a visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, detailed the Kerala government’s suggestion to lift the said ban. Khandre reportedly hinted that the ban would be lifted.
Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also expressed the intention to facilitate 24/7 traffic movement between Bandipur and Wayanad.
SC order
However, such a move would directly contradict a Supreme Court order prohibiting the development of the stretch of road between Maddur and Moolehole ranges and another order banning night (9 pm to 6 am) traffic movement on NH-766 that connects Kerala’s Kozhikode with Karnataka’s Kollegal via Bandipur, wildlife activist Joseph Hoover told The Federal.
“A tragic incident in December 2022, when an elephant lost its life in a truck accident at 8.30 pm, just half an hour before the gate’s closure, underscores the potential dangers of unrestricted traffic movement,” Hoover detailed the need for traffic ban in the night hours.
However, there is some ambiguity regarding the road mentioned by Nitin Gadkari. It is not clear whether he meant NH-766, the new road connecting Begur and Hunsur, or the possibility of an elevated road. Even the Karnataka Forest Department is uncertain about the details. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is reportedly preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a four-lane highway from Kutta (Kodagu) to Malappuram (Kerala).
Why is Bandipur important
This online campaign is a grassroots effort aimed at safeguarding the rich biodiversity of Bandipur, signalling a collective stand against insensitive developmental proposals, said Hoover.
The wildlife sanctuary and national park is located in Karnataka but borders Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, which also includes Nagarhole National Park in Karnataka, Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu, and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala.
The national park is famous for its population of Bengal tigers. It is also home to other big cats like leopards and smaller predators like wild dogs and foxes. Bandipur is known for its large herds of elephants, spotted deer, sambar deer, gaur, and various species of antelopes. The park is a haven for birdwatchers, with a wide variety of bird species, including the Indian giant squirrel.
According to the campaign statement, “Any relaxation of the night traffic ban and the construction of a railway line through the reserve would irreversibly damage the fragile ecosystem, disrupt wildlife corridors, and escalate human-wildlife conflict. It threatens to undermine decades of conservation efforts and endanger the survival of critically endangered species.”
The Nilambur-Nanjangud project
The Nilambur-Nanjangud line, also recognized as “The Golden IT Corridor” or “Wayanad Railway”, is a proposed broad-gauge railway connection from Nanjangud to Nilambur passing through Kerala’s Wayanad district, Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri district, and Karnataka’s Bandipur.
The 236-km railway line would start from Nanjangud near Mysuru, passing through Madhur in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, Sulthan Bathery in Kerala’s Wayanad district, and Devala in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri district, before reaching Nilambur in Kerala. The proposed railway link promises to cut around 70 km from the Kerala-Bangaluru route and reduce the distance to Mysuru by a whopping 360 km.
The Planning Commission sanctioned the project in 2010 for an estimated cost of Rs 4,266 crore. The DMRC conducted a detailed survey and the project was backed by a Rs 10-crore allocation from the Kerala government. The Kerala government supports the technical feasibility of this railway link, connecting it to the existing railhead at Nilambur, ultimately leading to Thiruvananthapuram.