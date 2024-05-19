Tulu ghost wedding: Spirits of kids who died decades ago to tie the knot

Come July-August, up to 100 people will gather in a rural part of Karnataka for a wedding festivity held according to Tulu tradition. But it will be a unique marriage — between two coconuts, representing a girl child who died 30 years ago and a boy who passed away 40 years ago. Welcome to a ghost wedding that has created a stir on social media. Amavasya wedding The bride's family is from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, around 360 km from Bengaluru. The rare wedding will take place in the month of Ati (Ashada), specifically on the new moon that falls between July and August this year. Among Tulus, this is called a 'Kule marriage' or the wedding of two ghosts.

This is a matrimonial advertisement in Kannada seeking a 'groom' for a spirit 'bride'. Federal photo

Matrimonial ad It all began when the bride's family placed an advertisement in a Kannada newspaper a fortnight back seeking a groom for a girl who had died 30 years ago. The unusual advertisement attracted a lot of attention. It read: "A girl from our caste who died 30 years ago is willing to do a ghost marriage with a boy who died 30 years ago. Please contact us.” Fiery debate The advertisement sparked heated debates on social media platforms. Some ridiculed the tradition. Those familiar with coastal customs defended it, elucidating its profound emotional and cultural significance. Once private family affairs, ‘Kule marriages’ are now evolving into more public and, occasionally, extravagant ceremonies. At times, they are even held in temples. Ghost wedding According to the belief among the Tulus, marrying off such male or female ghosts will help the spirits avoid suffering as they died unmarried. Ghost weddings are a longstanding tradition in coastal Karnataka, typically held in family homes. However, Udupi's Kudli Janardhana temple is renowned for conducting ghost marriages, especially on Amavasya (new moon). This temple, associated with Sage Markandeya and dedicated to Janardana, performs unique rituals involving rites for ancestors and the deceased. Why spirits marry When a young person dies, his or her spirit is believed to remain restless. Families seeking peace for such souls search for a suitable deceased partner. The marriage is solemnized by a priest, with traditional wedding attire and rites, including the use of unhusked coconuts to represent the spirits. Tradition continues Priest Kudli Ganapati Udupa said ghost marriages at the temple are increasing, highlighting the community's adherence to traditional beliefs. Although many dismiss this as superstition, some among the educated classes also observe such practices in their ancestral homes. But since most people have shifted to urban areas in recent times, often no one is available to take part in such wedding within the clans.

A ghost marriage in progress | Photo courtesy: 'When Fearful Ghosts are Married in Tulunadu' by Marine Carrin