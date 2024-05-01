'Truth will prevail', tweets Prajwal Revanna seeking 7 days time to appear before SIT
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna who has been summoned by SIT in the obscene videos case, has sought 7 days time to appear as he is abroad and 'not in Bangalore'
Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is in the eye of the storm over alleged 'obscene videos' involving him, and fled to Germany after a SIT probe was initiated against him, has emerged to tweet that ‘truth will prevail’.
Further, the JD(S) leader, who is seeking re-election from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 national polls, said he is not in Bangalore but he will join the probe soon. And has requested the officials to give him seven days time.
Revanna, who is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, was asked to appear before the Special Investigation Team set up to probe the obscene video scandal involving him, within 24 hours. On Wednesday (May 1), the Hassan MP responding to the summons said that he has informed the criminal investigation department (CID) that he is currently not in Bangalore, but will join the probe soon.
He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon."
Revanna shared a letter by his lawyer Arun G to the deputy superintendent of police of the SIT, in which he has sought seven days' time to appear before the official because he is abroad. The SIT was set up by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government to inquire into 2,500 plus sex videos and photos allegedly involving him, which have gone viral on social media.
A case of sexual harassment and stalking was also lodged against him by a woman working in his house on Sunday. The SIT team may also visit Hassan, Prajwal's constituency, to probe the charges.
Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi
Siddaramaiah has also written to PM Modi, urging him to cancel Revanna’s passport pointing out that Revanna has managed to leave the country despite being the key accused in the case. In his letter, the Karnataka CM said the accused Member of Parliament and NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and travelled abroad. It is learnt from the reports that he is travelling abroad on his diplomatic passport.
"While the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several women by Prajwal Revanna, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land," he added.
Suspended after pen drive sex scandal breaks out
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister suspended the MP, who is his nephew, after the pen drive sex scandal broke out.
Pen drives containing sex videos and images involving Prajwal Revanna was strategically thrown in public places just a few days before voting began in Hassan constituency last Friday. The videos soon went viral online.
Even as he fled to Germany, his election agent filed a police complaint claiming that the clips were "doctored" and were distributed to "tarnish his image and poison voters' minds".