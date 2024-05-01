'Truth will prevail', tweets Prajwal Revanna seeking 7 days time to appear before SIT

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is in the eye of the storm over alleged 'obscene videos' involving him, and fled to Germany after a SIT probe was initiated against him, has emerged to tweet that ‘truth will prevail’.

Further, the JD(S) leader, who is seeking re-election from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 national polls, said he is not in Bangalore but he will join the probe soon. And has requested the officials to give him seven days time.

Revanna, who is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, was asked to appear before the Special Investigation Team set up to probe the obscene video scandal involving him, within 24 hours. On Wednesday (May 1), the Hassan MP responding to the summons said that he has informed the criminal investigation department (CID) that he is currently not in Bangalore, but will join the probe soon. He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon."

ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಲು ನಾನು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಕಾರಣ, ನಾನು ನನ್ನ ವಕೀಲರ ಮೂಲಕ C.I.D ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ.



ಸತ್ಯ ಆದಷ್ಟು ಬೇಗ ಹೊರಬರಲಿದೆ.



As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon. pic.twitter.com/lyU7YUoJem — Prajwal Revanna (@iPrajwalRevanna) May 1, 2024