Translation bloopers: CM Siddaramaiah orders reconduct of KPSC examination
Taking to social media platform X, the chief minister said the exams would be held within two months, to ensure fairness to all candidates
Amid reports that there were ‘inappropriate Kannada translations of questions’, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday (September 2) announced that he has directed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to reconduct the Gazetted Probationers' examination.
Taking to social media platform X, the chief minister said the exams would be held within two months, to ensure fairness to all candidates. He also added that those responsible for the lapses have been relieved of their duties.
“The upcoming examination will be conducted with the utmost responsibility and accountability following all due diligence,” the CM promised, adding, “We remain committed to upholding the integrity of our recruitment processes.”
Next Story