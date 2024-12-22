Threat to country’s federal structure dominates discourse at Kannada convention

The three-day 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana (All India Kannada Literary Convention), which concluded in Mandya on Sunday (December 22), has turned out to be a platform for Kannadigas and the Congress government in Karnataka, to raise issues concerning “linguistic and economic oppression” by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

At the same time, the convention underlined the imminent imperilment to social pluralism, multiculturalism, linguistic autonomy and religious harmony in the society, especially in Kannada speaking region.

Opposition to imposition of Hindi

This convention of Kannadigas witnessed an unexpected surge of activism against imposition of Hindi, following the Centre’s alleged move of forming a committee to make Hindi the national language of India.



Also read: Kannada Sahitya Parishat's meat ban at Mandya event sparks heated debate

Go.Ru. Channabasappa, ‘sarvadhyaksha’ (prime-president) of the convention, expressed deep concern over threat to pluralism and linguistic autonomy in the changed political situation.

Many speakers described the move of imposing Hindi as a “systematic attempt to raze” the very spirit of the federal system. Across the sprawling venue, young activists drew attention of thousands of participants to sensitise about what they called “systematic attempt to forsake interest of Kannada, to make Hindi national language” by the present political dispensation at the Centre. Many activists highlighted the adverse impact of the three-language formula in schools, where Hindi is compulsory.

Message to Centre

The issue of threat being faced by the federal structure of the country and linguistic autonomy gaining prominence at this representative convention of Kannadigas, attended by over 15 lakh Kannadigas from various parts of the country and abroad, points at the growing discontent among Kannada diaspora.

It is equally important to understand that the convention was organised by the century-old Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), a representative umbrella body formed to protect the interest of land, language and culture. In fact KSP is the largest linguistic body in south Asia with a membership of over 5 lakh Kannadigas.

History of 110 years

All India Kannada Literary Conventions are being organised by KSP for the past 110 years to protect interests of Kannada, Kannadiga and Kannadaness.

Though it is a practice to discuss issues pertaining to land, language and culture over the years, for the first time issues concerning federal principles dominated every symposium and discussion organised on various platforms of the convention.

In his presidential address, Channabasappa, renowned folklore expert and Kannada scholar, slammed the Centre for its failure to follow the principles of pluralism -India’s mainstay for 75 years.

Striking at pluralistic ethos

Referring to recent attempts by the Centre to impose Hindi, Channabasappa said, “Imposition of Hindi is tantamount to striking at the roots of pluralistic and multicultural ethos.”



Also read: Kannada cinema: Spate of suicides shows crisis runs too deep to ignore

Expressing concern over the Centre promoting Hindi at the cost of other regional languages across non-Hindi speaking regions, he stressed the urgent need to formulate stronger policies to protect regional languages. “Pluralism is the basic character of our country’s unity, but the Union government failed to follow this federal principle,” he regretted.

Danger to communal harmony

He also expressed concern over the dangers being encountered by the social pluralism, multiculturalism, linguistic autonomy, religious harmony in the present day political situation.

“The Union government should follow the constitutionally guaranteed policy of multi-linguistic culture. Ours is a constitutional federal system, and we have maintained it for the past seven decades. It has been carefully preserved without affecting its identity, uniqueness on the basis of language, culture, spiritually. We should not forget that the unity and integrity of India rests on multilingualism, multiculturalism and these are important features of democracy.”

Channabasappa also underlined the urgent need for stronger policies to protect regional languages.

Failure to follow fiscal federalism

The Sammelana president took on the Centre for discriminating states on various counts, especially in following fiscal federalism.

Acknowledging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s stand on this, he said, “The Centre is doing injustice to Karnataka by not releasing the state‘s share of GST.” Channabasappa demanded the formation of a Special Commission comprising constitutional and financial experts to address these issues and ensure fair treatment to states including Karnataka within the Union framework.

Channabasappa did not mince words to criticise the growing religious intolerance in the country, especially in Karnataka. “Today religion has become a tool for dividing the society and religious institutions are being misused by vested interests to meet their political agenda,” he said, while lamenting over the recent phenomenon of religious places becoming centres of communal conflict.

CM lauds Mandya for ‘rejecting toxicity’

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appreciated the efforts of people of Mandya in “rejecting toxicity”.

Referring to recent attempts by the Sangh Parivar in Mandya to disturb communal peace, Siddaramaiah said, “Certain elements tried to inject hatred and poison in the minds of the people. However, the people of Mandya did not let them succeed in their mission.” Recalling the contribution of Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan to Karnataka, he stressed the need to protect the Constitution and federal principles, which are facing threat.



Also read: 'Stop milking milch cow': Siddaramaiah slams Centre on revenue sharing

An emotionally charged Siddaramaiah recalled how renowned Kannada writer and scholar Pu Ti Narasimhachar protested, daring the pouring rain, when the Babri Masjid was demolished by saffron forces. “This testifies the composite social, cultural and religious texture of the land of Basava, Buddha and Ambedkar,” he said.

Attacking Centre over the alleged discrimination against Karnataka in devolution of funds and taxes, he said the Union government paid Rs 55,000 crore against Rs 4.5 lakh crore tax collected from the state, while referring to the dip in NABARD loan for the states.

Water resources projects

Similarly, referring to the lack of central support in completing water resources projects in Karnataka, irrigation expert Captain S Raja Rao urged the Union government to facilitate completion of Mekedaatu project on priority and asked the state government to take it up on priority.

“Clause XIII of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal order allows Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to build Hydel power projects in the common reach of the river subject to the release of water to downstream as stipulated.” Karnataka has to move forward armed with constitutional and legal provisions available, he said.