Thousands of women march in Belthangady seeking justice for Dharmasthala victims

A massive Women’s Justice Conference and protest march was held in Belthangady on Tuesday (December 16)) by the ‘Who Killed?’ movement, demanding a thorough investigation into the hundreds of unnatural deaths allegedly taking place in Dharmasthala and justice for the aggrieved families.

Thousands of women and activists who had come from every corner of the state participated in the conference and raised their voices in unison for justice. Speaking to The Federal Karnataka ahead of the conference, prominent activist Jyothi expressed her deep dissatisfaction over the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation.

‘Hundreds of unnatural deaths’

“Our struggle is entirely in favour of the aggrieved. However, according to the information we are getting, the SIT that has been formed is only investigating the case of Burude Chinnaiah (the man first known as the whistleblower). It has remained silent about hundreds of other unnatural deaths in Dharmasthala,” she alleged.

Also read: SIT files chargesheet in Dharmasthala ‘murders and burials’ case; six named as accused

“The chairperson of the State Women’s Commission has also written a letter to investigate these unnatural deaths. But why has the SIT not yet taken up the investigation? It is clear that there is pressure from powerful forces inside and outside on the investigation team. However, no matter how much pressure there is, the investigation agencies should not give in to it. The truth must come out,” Jyoti demanded.

She added, “There were many conspiracies to suppress our struggle, but we have united women from across the state and have come here without giving in to anything.”

‘Only the beginning’

Another activist, Sasikala Shetty, warned that this rally was not the end of the struggle, but a new beginning. “The unnatural deaths in this area are shocking. We will not rest until justice is served to the grieving families who lost their loved ones. Our just struggle has received good support from across the state. Our struggle will continue until justice is served,” she clarified.

Before the conference, women took out a huge march on the main streets of Belthangady town. They chanted slogans like “Who killed them?” and “We want justice.”

Also read: Karnataka HC lifts stay on Dharmasthala probe; activists get relief

Various women’s organizations, progressive thinkers and social activists who participated in the conference demanded that the government reveal the truth about the suspicious deaths in Dharmasthala.

(This story was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)