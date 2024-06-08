Thousands flock to village in Karnataka for 'wonder pill' to cure Asthma

Koppal (Karnataka), Jun 8 (PTI) A sleepy village in Koppal district came to life on Saturday morning as thousands of people from various parts of the country descended on it to receive a herbal medicine that cures respiratory problems, mainly Asthma.

The 'wonder pill' prepared by traditional healer Ashok Rao Kulkarni is drawing people from several parts of Karnataka, neighbouring Maharashtra, and all southern states to Kutaganahalli village.

The medication, according to Kulkarni, has to be administered and consumed when moon transcends from 'Mrugashira Nakshatra' to 'Ardra Nakshatra'.

The actual 'Muhurta' (auspicious time) for consuming the medicine fell at 7.47 am on Saturday.

Kulkarni's family claimed that the medicine is especially helpful in 'Jyeshtha Maasa' of Hindu lunar calendar when there are rains in the region.

Hence, there was enormous crowd on Saturday.

The Kulkarnis have completed a century giving this medicine to people.

"Earlier my father Vyasa Rao Kulkarni gave this medicine for 60 years and after him, I started giving it. This is my 40th year distributing the medicines," Kulkarni told reporters in Kutaganahalli.

It is the century old trust in the medicine that brings people to the village in droves to obtain the medicine free of cost.

Sporting a 'Dhoti', 'Anga Vastram' and a Tilak of vermillion on his forehead, the bare-chested Kulkarni was ready with globular medicines to hand them over to the needy.

The scene at Kutaganahalli was akin to a grand fair. Expecting a huge turnout, several vendors put up their temporary stalls selling vegetables, food items and knick-knacks.

A huge number of four-wheelers, including SUVs lined up in the village as people formed long queue to receive the 'wonder pill', which is the family secret of Kulkarnis. PTI

