Task force to clear encroachments, illegal resorts in forests and Western Ghats

In the wake of the Wayanad landslide tragedy, the Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Sunday (August 4) said the state government has constituted a 'forests and western ghats encroachment clearance task force' to clear illegal resorts, home stays and all forest encroachments in the entire ghat regions of the state, including the western ghats, which covers 10 districts.



This task force has been formed under the leadership of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, and it will carry out forest encroachment clearance operations in western ghats and other ghat areas from tomorrow itself, the minister said in a statement.

Khandre had on Friday directed the forest department's additional chief secretary to issue orders for the removal of all forest encroachments that have sprung up after 2015 in the western ghats region, and to submit an action taken report in a month's time.

Pointing to terrible tragedies caused by landslides at Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala and Shirur in Uttara Kannada district, resulting in loss of lives, Khandre said hills that existed for thousands of years have disappeared, landslides are continuously occurring in the western ghats region of the state including Shiradi Ghat, Charmadi Ghat.

He said, "if we do not wake up now, the next generation will not forgive us." The minister said clear instructions have been given to carry out clearance operations in all the cases where the 64A (of the Karnataka Forest Act) process has been completed with regards to the encroachment in the forests in the Ghat areas after 2015.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Conservator of Forests (CF), Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) are allowed to inquire into forest encroachment cases and issue orders under 64A.

He further said, "In order to dispose of all pending 64A cases expeditiously, all officers above ACF have been instructed to conduct proceedings in their respective zones on two days in a week and issue orders at the earliest." Section 64A of the Karnataka Forest Act deals with encroachment of forest land and ways to evict encroachers.

Khandre said that he has instructed the task force to take appropriate action in consultation with the Advocate General to settle the cases already in courts.

Instructions have been given to first vacate the illegal resorts and homestays built by encroaching forests on a large scale, and then to vacate the plantations and buildings. "All are equal before the law. Those who encroach the western ghats and are involved in commercial activities will not be allowed. Damage caused to the environment by such activities cannot be offset."

Noting that unscientific cutting of the hill at 90 degrees angle during the upgradation and expansion of roads in the western ghats region has led to landslides, the minister said contractors and engineers carrying out such work have also been given notice and directions have been issued to take action against them.

(With inputs from agencies)