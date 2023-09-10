Yediyurappa says BJP-JD(S) tie-up not yet finalised; Kumaraswamy rejects talk of alliance

Days after stating that BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, veteran leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said discussions in this regard have not reached finality yet.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amith Shah, who are busy with other responsibilities, may discuss and decide on the issue in a couple of days. “As Modiji is busy with other issues, most probably there may be discussion after a couple of days. Till now no discussions have taken place. We will have to wait and see,” Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, “When I spoke earlier, things had not come to any finality. Even now there is no finality. Prime Minister, Amit Shah and other leaders will discuss and decide, until then we will have to wait. I feel as Modiji and others are busy today and tomorrow, discussions may happen in two to three days.”

Yediyurappa on Friday said the BJP will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, an announcement that shot up the political temperature in the state. The veteran leader, who is also a BJP parliamentary board member, had said that as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.



Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has dismissed talk that his party has allied with the BJP ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha election, explaining that negotiations are still in an "initial phase" and "a lot of discussions are yet to happen". The former chief minister said BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's comment - that an agreement is in place - reflected his “personal reaction”.



“Yediyurappa's reaction is his personal... Until now, there has been no discussion on seat sharing or anything. We have met cordially... These are initial phases of discussions... He (Mr Yediyurappa) has spoken good about our party... (I) thank him for his statement,” Kumaraswamy said on Sunday.

The JDS leader also nixed media reports claiming his party is "adamant" on being allowed to stand for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat - won by a BJP-backed independent candidate in 2019 - and at least two others, including the Tumkur seat party boss HD Deve Gowda unsuccessfully contested.

The BJP had swept the 2019 LS polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.



