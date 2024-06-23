Suraj Revanna, brother of rape accused Prajwal, booked in sexual assault case

A case has been filed against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the brother of rape accused and former MP Prajwal, on charges of sodomising a party worker a few days ago, police said on Saturday (June 22).

The FIR wad filed on the basis of the complaint of Chethan KS, 27, who told police that Suraj, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sodomised him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada in Holenarasipura Taluk on June 16 evening.

Holenarasipura police registered a case against Suraj under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

Suraj denies charges, files extortion case

However, Suraj, 37, also the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has categorically refuted the charge. Instead, he has alleged that Chethan filed a false complaint to extort ₹5 crore from him.

Police have not yet arrested Suraj.

On Friday, police registered a case of extortion against Chethan based on a complaint filed by Suraj's close aide Shivakumar.

Case filed against complainant

Shivakumar has alleged that Chethan was trying to extort money from Suraj by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him. It has been alleged that Chethan demanded ₹5 crore from Suraj and later reduced the amount to ₹2 crore.

Suraj is the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal who is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women. Prajwal, who lost from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, was arrested on May 31 soon after returning from Germany where he was holed up after rape and intimidation cases were registered against him.

Their father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults.