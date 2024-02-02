Student killed after two-wheeler and BMTC bus collide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) A 21-year-old student of a private engineering college was killed after her two-wheeler and a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus collided here on Friday, police said.

Kusumitha, a second-year engineering student, was on her way to college when she met with the accident in Rajajinagar, they said.

Some passers-by rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared "brought dead." Soon after the accident, the BMTC bus driver fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

Police suspect that the accident happened due to rash and negligent driving by the bus driver. However, they are scanning through the CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the spot to ascertain the sequence of events.

"We have registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Malleshwaram traffic police station and efforts are being made to nab the bus driver who has been absconding since the accident," he said. PTI

