‘Spiritually pure dress code’ following ‘Indian culture’ mooted for Karnataka temples

Within days of the Puri Jagannath temple enforcing a dress code for devotees wishing to enter the 12th-century shrine, a similar idea has been mooted by a consortium of Karnataka temples, mathas, and religious organisations.

The Karnataka Devasthana-Matha Mattu Dharmika Sansthegala Mahasangha has mooted the idea of implementing a dress code in accordance with “Indian culture” in more than 500 temples all over the state, including 50 in Bengaluru.

The consortium has also decided to appeal to the State Hindu Religious Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy to implement a dress code in temples under the control of the endowment department.

Abiding by “dharma”

In a statement, Mohan Gowda, convener of the Mahasangha, said, “Today, when a dress code is enforced in temples, some progressives, rationalists, and proponents of freedom of expression cry hoarse. But they do not object to the clothes of Christian pastors who wear white trouser robes, mullahs-clerics who wear short pyjamas, or Muslim women who wear black veils.”

Gowda stressed that in a temple, abiding by “dharma” is more important than exercising one’s freedom of expression.

“Going to temples for darshan of God in loose clothes or non-conventional attire cannot be freedom of expression. Everyone has the individual freedom to choose what to wear at home and in public; however, a temple is a religious place. One should conduct according to righteousness,” he added.

Spiritually pure clothes

He claimed that Indian clothes are spiritually purer and more decent compared to western ones.

According to Gowda, “spiritually pure dress codes” have been in force for many years in some famous temples such as Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, Ghrushneshwar Temple in Maharashtra, Kashi-Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi, Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, and Mata Temple in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

New rules at Puri temple

At the turn of the year, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Odisha’s Puri town also made it mandatory for devotees to wear “decent clothes” to enter the shrine. Devotees wearing half pants, shorts, torn jeans, skirts, and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed to enter the temple.

It also banned chewing gutkha and paan (betel leaf) in the shrine premises and use of plastic and polythene from New Year’s Day of 2024.

(With agency inputs)