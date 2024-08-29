‘Special treatment to Darshan’: Actor shifted to Ballari prison on court orders

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on Thursday (August 29) morning was shifted from the Parappana Agrahara Central jail in Bengaluru to Ballari prison following allegations that he was receiving special treatment in jail.

Darshan is in judicial remand for the murder of his fan Renukaswamy.

Viral photo

Rumours that he was receiving VIP treatment circulated after a photo on social media, showing him spending leisure time with three other prisoners on the lawns of Parappana Agrahara Prison, went viral.

In the picture, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug.

Another purported video of the actor showed him engaged in a video call with an acquaintance.

Court nod to shifting actor, co-accused

On Tuesday, a court in Bengaluru granted permission to shift the actor to Ballari prison.

The court also permitted the shifting of other co-accused in the murder case to various prisons in the state.

A total of 17 people, including Darshan, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

Who is going where?

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court gave the permission to shift the accused persons in this case based on the request made by jail and prison officials.

While the court ordered Darshan to be shifted to Ballari prison, Pawan, Raghavendra, and Nandish will be shifted to Mysuru Jail, Jagadish and Lakshmana to Shivamogga Jail, Dhanraj to Dharwad Jail, Vinay to Vijayapura Jail, Nagaraj to Kalaburagi/Gulbarga Jail, and Pradosh to Belagavi Jail, official sources said.

Three accused – Pavithra Gowda, Anukumar, and Deepak – will continue to remain at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. Four other accused – Ravi, Karthik, Nikhil and Keshavamurthy – were earlier shifted to Tumakuru prison.

Probe on ‘VIP treatment’ underway

"In the Darshan case we have asked for an inquiry to be done. Nine people, including the Chief Superintendent of the prison, have been suspended. In case anyone else has to be (suspended), we will do it. Based on the inquiry report, if (Darshan and others) have to be sent elsewhere, we will send," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said earlier on Tuesday.

Home Minister Parameshwara said an IPS officer has been appointed to review all the systems in the state's prisons.