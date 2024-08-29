SIT requests in-camera hearing for Prajwal Revanna's bail pleas in Karnataka HC

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday requested the Karnataka High Court to conduct an in-camera hearing for the bail and anticipatory bail applications of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces accusations of rape and sexual assault of several women.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Ravivarma Kumar, representing the SIT, sought in-camera proceedings to protect the identity of the prosecutrix.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said a decision on the plea must be taken by the Chief Justice. Prajwal's legal counsel also sought more time.

Consequently, the court adjourned the hearing to September 5, while observing that this was not a case where leniency could be granted.

Prajwal Revanna is in judicial custody since May 31 on charges of sexual assault following his return from Germany.

Recently the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department filed a charge sheet against former MP Prajwal Revanna for rape and his father and MLA H D Revanna for sexual harassment.

The charge sheet comprising statements of about 150 witnesses was submitted in a special court for public representatives and it pertains to one of the cases involving alleged sexual assault of a domestic help of the family.

While Revanna has been booked under section 354 and 354 (A) of the IPC, his 33-year-old son Prajwal has been charged under sections 376, 376 (2)(K), 354, 354(A) and 354(B) of the IPC.

The first complaint against the father-son duo was registered based on a complaint by the domestic help at their residence.

The victim, who was also a relative of the MLA's wife Bhavani, alleged that she was sexually harassed multiple times. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)